LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sardinero

Today's game between Racing Santander and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Racing Santander host Deportivo Alaves at Estadio El Sardinero in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine table implications for both sides early in the 2026-27 season.

Jose Lopez's side sit 13th after a mixed start to the campaign. They have shown they can score goals, but their defensive record has been inconsistent, and they head into this one off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in far stronger shape. Quique Sanchez Flores has his side sitting second in the LaLiga table, and they have won three of their last four league matches, including a 5-2 dismantling of Osasuna last weekend.

Racing did strengthen before the transfer window closed. Pablo Garcia, the 20-year-old attacker who had been attracting interest from Arsenal, completed a permanent move from Real Betis and is now part of Lopez's squad. His inclusion in the projected XI for this fixture suggests he could make an early impact.

For Racing, three points would ease the pressure and pull them clear of the bottom half. For Alaves, a win would keep them within touching distance of the early pace-setters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Lopez names a strong projected XI for Racing Santander, with Julen Agirrezabala in goal and Sergio Canales operating in an advanced midfield role. Pablo Garcia is included in the lineup after completing his move from Real Betis before the transfer deadline. Andres Martin is ruled out through injury, while Pedro Felipe and Pablo Ramon, who were sidelined for the Rayo Vallecano fixture, are not listed among the current absentees.

Deportivo Alaves head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is without Antonio Martinez, Tomas Mendes, and Mikel Rodriguez through injury. His projected XI is led by goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, with Lucas Boye and Mariano Diaz named in attack. There are no suspensions for the visitors, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Racing Santander have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on September 5. Before that, they beat Elche 3-2 and drew 2-2 with Villarreal. Racing have scored and conceded in all three of their LaLiga fixtures this season, netting eight goals while conceding seven across the five-match run.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Osasuna on September 6, and they also beat Villarreal 1-0 and Getafe 3-0 in their two preceding league outings. Alaves have scored 10 goals across their last five matches and conceded just four, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at Estadio El Sardinero. Before that, a friendly in July 2024 also ended goalless. Across the last five recorded meetings, Deportivo Alaves hold the stronger record, winning two of the five fixtures, with Racing winning one and two matches ending level.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves are placed second while Racing Santander sit 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: