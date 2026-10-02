NWSL 3 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Racing Louisville and Utah Royals will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Racing Louisville host Utah Royals in NWSL action, with the two sides sitting at very different ends of the table as the season enters its closing stretch.

Beverly Yanez's Louisville side have endured a difficult run of results and arrive into this fixture under real pressure, having failed to win any of their last five league matches.

The Royals, managed by Jimmy Coenraets, come in with considerably more confidence. Utah have won three of their last five and arrive as one of the stronger sides in the division at this stage of the campaign.

With Louisville rooted near the foot of the standings and Utah pushing for a top position, the contrast in ambition between these two clubs could not be sharper.

For the home side, this is a game they desperately need. A run of five straight defeats has left Louisville with little margin for error.

Utah, by contrast, can afford to play with freedom, knowing a positive result would further strengthen their position in the upper half of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Racingl-ee

Louisville vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Beverly Yanez's Racing Louisville have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Utah Royals, Jimmy Coenraets also has a clean bill of health on record, with no injuries or suspensions listed and no projected XI confirmed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Racing Louisville's recent form makes for difficult reading. Yanez's side have lost all five of their last NWSL matches, a run that includes a 0-2 defeat to San Diego Wave FC most recently and a 1-2 loss to Gotham FC earlier in the sequence. Across those five games, Louisville scored just six goals while conceding nine, and they have failed to keep a single clean sheet.

Utah Royals arrive in much better shape, winning three of their last five NWSL fixtures. Coenraets' side beat North Carolina Courage 2-1 in their most recent outing and also claimed a 0-1 win away at Houston Dash. Their only heavy loss in that period came against Angel City FC, where they were beaten 0-3.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Utah Royals beat Racing Louisville 2-1 in an NWSL fixture. Utah also won the previous encounter in September 2025 by the same 3-2 scoreline. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Utah hold the edge with three wins to Louisville's two, though Louisville did claim a notable 5-1 victory at home in April 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Racing Louisville sit 15th while Utah Royals occupy fourth place, a gap that reflects the contrasting form and fortunes of both clubs at this point in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: