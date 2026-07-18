Today's game between Racing Louisville and Houston Dash will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash is available to watch live via NWSL+. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Racing Louisville host Houston Dash in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs looking to arrest recent dips in form.

Racing Louisville arrive at this game in a desperate position. Beverly Yanez's side have lost all five of their last five matches and sit 16th in the NWSL standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to let slip.

The Louisville run of defeats has been heavy going. A 4-0 loss to Portland Thorns was followed by a 0-2 reverse to Bay FC in their most recent outing, and the goals have dried up almost entirely across that stretch.

Houston Dash are not in sparkling form either, but they do carry more recent momentum than their opponents. Fabrice Gautrat's side drew 2-2 with Denver Summit FC last weekend in a match that featured some eye-catching goals, pulling them back from back-to-back defeats.

The Dash sit 13th in the table and will know that a win here could nudge them further away from the bottom of the standings, while Louisville desperately need points to give their season any chance of recovery.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville are managed by Beverly Yanez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI will be updated closer to kick-off.

Houston Dash head coach Fabrice Gautrat also has no injury or suspension news confirmed at this stage. Further team news updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Racing Louisville have endured a difficult run, losing all five of their last five NWSL matches. That record includes a 1-2 defeat to North Carolina Courage and a 2-1 loss to Utah Royals, before the run worsened with a 0-1 defeat to Denver Summit FC. They have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding eight, and their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Bay FC.

Houston Dash have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Denver Summit FC, following a 2-1 defeat to Washington Spirit. The Dash beat Angel City FC 2-1 and drew 2-2 with San Diego Wave earlier in the run, scoring seven goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Houston Dash beat Racing Louisville 4-3 in a high-scoring NWSL contest. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 when Racing Louisville hosted in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Houston Dash have won two, Racing Louisville have won one, and two games have ended level.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Racing Louisville sit 16th while Houston Dash are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: