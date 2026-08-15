NWSL 15 Aug 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Racing Louisville and Boston Legacy FC will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Racing Louisville vs Boston Legacy FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Racing Louisville and Boston Legacy FC meet in NWSL action, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into a fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Racing Louisville have been one of the more improved sides in recent weeks. Beverly Yanez's team have won three of their last five league matches, including a 1-3 victory over Orlando Pride, and they will want to build on that at home.

Boston Legacy sit 12th in the NWSL standings, three places above Louisville, and Filipa Patao's side are in the middle of a tricky stretch. A narrow loss to Portland Thorns last weekend, in which they conceded four goals, underlined the defensive work still needed.

Boston have shown they can compete. Wins over Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride earlier in the summer demonstrated genuine quality, and Patao will demand a response after the Portland defeat.

With the playoff picture beginning to take shape across the league, neither side can afford to drop points carelessly. Both teams are in the bottom half and need wins to keep pace with the sides above them.

For full details on how to watch this NWSL fixture, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville are managed by Beverly Yanez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao is also without a confirmed team sheet at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Racing Louisville have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win away at Orlando Pride on August 7, continuing a run that also included a 2-1 home victory over Chicago Stars. The one blemish in that stretch was a heavy 5-1 defeat to Kansas City Current on July 30. Louisville have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, with three wins in four suggesting growing confidence under Yanez.

Boston Legacy have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-4 defeat to Portland Thorns on August 9, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back draws and wins. Prior to that, Boston beat Kansas City Current 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Denver Summit FC. They have scored six goals and conceded eight in that run, with their defensive record a clear area of concern for Patao.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between Racing Louisville and Boston Legacy FC is not currently available for this fixture.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Racing Louisville currently sit 15th, while Boston Legacy FC are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: