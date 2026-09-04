NWSL - Game Week 21 5 Sept 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Racing Louisville and Angel City FC will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Racing Louisville vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ion, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Racing Louisville host Angel City FC in NWSL action, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into a fixture that has genuine implications in the bottom half of the table.

Beverly Yanez's Louisville have hit a rough patch at a difficult time. Back-to-back defeats to San Diego Wave and Chicago Stars have stalled what had been a promising run, and the club now sits 13th in the NWSL standings with the playoff picture growing increasingly distant.

Angel City arrive in better shape. Alexander Straus's side picked up a convincing 5-2 road win over Boston Legacy FC on September 1st, a result that moved them into ninth place and keeps them in the hunt for a postseason berth.

The race for the final playoff spots is tightening across the league. Denver Summit's rise and the congestion around the eighth position mean teams like Angel City cannot afford slip-ups against struggling opponents.

For Louisville, this is exactly the kind of game they need to win to stay relevant. Three consecutive losses would leave them with serious ground to make up in the final weeks of the regular season.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. These two sides have met regularly in recent seasons, and Racing Louisville have a habit of making things difficult for Angel City regardless of form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville are managed by Beverly Yanez, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been confirmed ahead of the fixture, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Alexander Straus takes charge of Angel City FC, but the away side's squad details are similarly limited at this stage. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Racing Louisville have won two and lost two of their last five NWSL matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 3-2 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on August 29th. That followed another 3-2 loss to Chicago Stars, meaning Louisville have conceded six goals across their past two games. Their three-match winning run before that — which included a 4-1 victory over Boston Legacy FC and a 1-3 win away at Orlando Pride — showed what this side is capable of when in form. Across the five matches, Louisville have scored 12 goals and conceded 12, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled for defensive solidity of late.

Angel City FC come into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a strong 5-2 away win over Boston Legacy FC on September 1st, which represented a sharp response to a 2-0 home defeat against North Carolina Courage. Prior to that, Angel City drew three consecutive matches — 0-0 with Gotham FC, 1-1 with Washington Spirit, and 2-2 with Seattle Reign FC. The team has scored 10 goals and conceded six across the five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on July 27th, 2026, when Racing Louisville beat Angel City FC 2-1 in a game played at Angel City's home ground. Across the last five NWSL encounters, Racing Louisville hold the stronger record with three wins to Angel City's one, with one result also going Louisville's way in that span. Louisville won 1-0 at home in September 2025 and claimed a 3-2 victory at Angel City in May 2025, while Angel City's sole win across the dataset came in a 3-2 home result in June 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Racing Louisville sit 13th while Angel City FC are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Louisville vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: