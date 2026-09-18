Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 18 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Racing Club and Sarmiento will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Racing Club vs Sarmiento is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Racing Club host Sarmiento in a Liga Profesional Group B fixture with both sides occupying contrasting ends of the table and carrying very different momentum into the match.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda's Racing have endured a difficult run. Three defeats in their last four Liga Profesional outings, including losses to Independiente Rivadavia and Atletico Tucuman, have left them 14th in the Clausura Group B standings. The pressure is building.

Sarmiento arrive in far better shape. Facundo Sava's side have won three of their last four Liga Profesional matches and sit second in the Clausura Group B table. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Belgrano, but the overall trend has been positive.

Racing's home record against this opponent offers some historical footing. The two sides drew 0-0 in this exact fixture back in March 2026, and Racing have won two of the last five meetings between the clubs.

Still, Sarmiento's form and table position make them a genuine threat. A side that beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-0 on the road and Huracan by the same scoreline in consecutive matches will not travel without confidence.

Vojvoda needs a response from his squad. Racing's defensive record across their last five competitive matches, seven goals conceded, is a concern they must address if they are to arrest this slide.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Sarmiento, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Racing Club vs Sarmiento with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Club head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report at this stage, and a probable starting XI has not been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sarmiento manager Facundo Sava is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injury or suspension information has been listed, and lineup details will be added as they become available.

Form

Racing Club have lost three and drawn one of their last five competitive matches, with their only win coming in a 1-0 Copa Argentina victory over Belgrano in August. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional defeat to Huracan, and they were also beaten 1-2 by Atletico Tucuman and 3-1 by Independiente Rivadavia. Across the five matches, Racing have scored four goals and conceded seven.

Sarmiento have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Belgrano on September 13, and they recorded back-to-back 2-0 wins over Estudiantes and Huracan earlier in the run. Their only defeat was a 4-1 home loss to Union in late August. Sarmiento have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional on March 11, 2026, when the two sides drew 0-0 at Sarmiento's ground. Before that, Sarmiento won 1-0 at home against Racing in July 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Racing have won two and Sarmiento have won two, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Sarmiento sit second while Racing Club are 14th. In the Apertura Group B standings, Racing hold eighth place and Sarmiento are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Sarmiento today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: