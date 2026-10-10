Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 11 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Racing Club and Belgrano will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Racing Club vs Belgrano is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Racing Club host Belgrano in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real urgency for the home side, who need points to pull clear of the lower reaches of the Clausura Group B standings.

Sebastian Romero's Racing side arrive at this match under pressure. Four defeats in their last five competitive matches have left the club in a difficult position, and the mood around the squad has been further complicated by the departure of veteran defender Marcos Rojo, who has sealed a return to boyhood club Estudiantes de La Plata.

Belgrano come in with considerably more confidence. Ricardo Zielinski's side have lost just once in their last five Liga Profesional outings, with three draws and a win reflecting a team that is hard to break down. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Talleres, which continued a steady run of form.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting dimension. Racing have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 4-0 victory in January 2025, but Belgrano claimed a 2-1 win at Racing's ground in March 2026, showing the gap between the sides is not as wide as some results suggest.

With Racing sitting in the bottom half of the Clausura group and Belgrano placed near the top, the stakes are clear. A Belgrano win would cement their strong position, while Racing need a result to ease the pressure that has built over recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Belgrano live.

How to watch Racing Club vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want tl-e

o access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Romero has not confirmed a projected XI for Racing Club, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Ricardo Zielinski's Belgrano squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed for the away side. Further information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Racing Club have won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, with their most recent outing a 1-2 Liga Profesional win away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on October 5. Before that, they suffered a 2-3 Copa Argentina defeat to Boca Juniors, a result that added to the pressure around the club. Racing have scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains exposed defensively.

Belgrano have been more consistent, winning one and drawing three of their last five Liga Profesional matches, with their only defeat coming earlier in the run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Talleres on October 4, and they also beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 in September. Zielinski's side have scored five goals and conceded three across those five games, with clean sheets and tight margins a feature of their recent outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Copa Argentina fixture in August 2026, which Racing Club won 1-0 at home. Before that, Belgrano claimed a 2-1 Liga Profesional win at Racing's ground in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Racing hold three wins to Belgrano's one, with one match ending in a 4-4 draw in May 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Racing Club sit 12th while Belgrano occupy 2nd place, a gap that underlines the contrasting trajectories of these two sides heading into the fixture. In the Apertura Group B standings, Racing are placed 8th and Belgrano 5th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: