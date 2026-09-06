Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 6 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Racing Club and Atletico Tucuman will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Racing Club vs Atletico Tucuman is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Racing Club host Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional fixture that both clubs will approach with a point to prove. The match is a Group B encounter with standings implications for either side.

Racing have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side were beaten 3-1 by Independiente Rivadavia in their last outing and have now lost three of their past four Liga Profesional matches. A draw with Boca Juniors in between offered some encouragement, but the defensive record tells a concerning story.

Atletico Tucuman arrive in better shape, at least in terms of their league position. Julio Falcioni's side sit eighth in Clausura Group B, six places above their hosts, and carry the confidence of a four-goal Copa Argentina win over Independiente earlier this month.

Tucuman's last two Liga Profesional outings have ended in goalless draws, against Belgrano and Instituto respectively. That run suggests a team that is hard to beat but has struggled to convert opportunities into wins.

Racing's home form will be tested here. Vojvoda needs a response from his squad after a run that has produced just one win in five competitive matches, and the pressure of playing in front of their own supporters adds further weight to this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Atletico Tucuman, including live stream and TV channel details.

How to watch Racing Club vs Atletico Tucuman with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Club are managed by Juan Pablo Vojvoda for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Atletico Tucuman head coach Julio Falcioni is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Racing Club have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Liga Profesional defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on August 31. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors and beat Belgrano 1-0 in the Copa Argentina. Racing also lost 0-1 to Banfield and 2-1 to Argentinos Juniors in the league during this run. Vojvoda's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Atletico Tucuman have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Liga Profesional draw with Belgrano on August 30. They also drew 0-0 with Instituto, beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 1-0 away, and thrashed Independiente 4-0 in the Copa Argentina. Their only defeat came against Sarmiento, who won 2-1 on August 8. Tucuman have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on March 4, 2026, in the Liga Profesional, with Racing Club winning 3-0 away at Atletico Tucuman. The previous encounter, played in September 2024 with Atletico Tucuman at home, ended 1-0 to the hosts. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Racing Club have won three and Atletico Tucuman have won one, with one match ending level. Racing's 4-0 Copa de la Liga Profesional win in March 2022 and a 2-0 home victory in October 2022 form part of that record.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Racing Club sit 14th while Atletico Tucuman are 8th. In the Apertura Group B standings, Racing are 8th and Atletico Tucuman are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Atletico Tucuman today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: