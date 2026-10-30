Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Racing Club and Aldosivi will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Racing Club vs Aldosivi is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Racing Club host Aldosivi in a Liga Profesional fixture that pits two sides deep in trouble at the wrong end of Clausura Group B against each other.

Sebastian Romero's Racing side have struggled for consistency, and their recent form makes this a difficult fixture to approach with confidence. Three defeats from their last five competitive matches, including a 0-2 loss to Belgrano in the league, have left them anchored in 13th place in the Clausura standings.

Aldosivi arrive in no better shape. Javier Sanguinetti's side have lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches and sit 14th in Clausura Group B, just below their opponents. A 2-1 defeat to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto was their most recent setback.

The head-to-head record tilts toward Racing. They have won three of the last five meetings between the clubs, including a 1-0 victory at home in October 2025, though Aldosivi held them to a 1-1 draw in April 2026.

With both clubs desperate for points to avoid falling further adrift, this is a fixture neither side can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Aldosivi live.

How to watch Racing Club vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Romero has not confirmed a projected XI for Racing Club, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Javier Sanguinetti's Aldosivi are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Racing Club have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to River Plate, and they also lost 0-2 to Belgrano earlier in that run. A 1-2 win away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto stands as their standout positive result across the five fixtures.

Aldosivi have won one and lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Belgrano, though they suffered back-to-back defeats to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Sarmiento before that. Sanguinetti's side conceded ten goals across those five games, a record that underlines the defensive problems they need to address.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Aldosivi and Racing Club drew 1-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Racing hold three wins to Aldosivi's none, with two draws completing the record. Racing's dominance in the series includes a 5-0 win at home in June 2022 and a 1-0 victory in October 2025.

Standings

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of Clausura Group B, with Racing in 13th and Aldosivi in 14th, meaning a win for either side would offer meaningful relief from the pressure building at the foot of the table. In Apertura Group B, Racing occupy eighth while Aldosivi are 14th, leaving Sanguinetti's side in a precarious position across both competitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: