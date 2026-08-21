Liga MX - Game Week 5 21 Aug 2026 - 23:10 Estadio La Corregidora

Today's game between Queretaro FC and Toluca will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Queretaro FC vs Toluca is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Queretaro FC host Toluca at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings two clubs back to domestic action after a demanding summer that took them both through the Leagues Cup.

Esteban Gonzalez's Gallos Blancos return to home soil in difficult form. Three straight Leagues Cup defeats — against FC Dallas, Seattle Sounders, and Los Angeles FC — followed a Liga MX win over Tigres, and Queretaro will be looking to rediscover that domestic sharpness in front of their own supporters.

The most recent Liga MX outing offered some encouragement. A goalless draw with Club Universidad Nacional on August 16 at least stopped the bleeding after those Leagues Cup exits, though Gonzalez will know his side need more going forward.

Toluca arrive in a noticeably stronger position. Antonio Mohamed's side drew 0-0 with Atlante in their last Liga MX game but carry genuine attacking momentum from the Leagues Cup, where they beat FC Dallas 3-1 in their final group match to close the tournament on a positive note.

In the Apertura standings, Toluca sit fifth while Queretaro are eighth — a gap that gives the visitors reason for confidence but leaves the door open for the hosts to close ground with a home result.

Mohamed has built a side that scores goals. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Los Diablos Rojos have netted regularly and shown they can handle pressure moments, making them a threat Queretaro's defence must be prepared for.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Queretaro FC vs Toluca, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released and no players are listed as unavailable at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Los Diablos Rojos, and no projected XI has been announced. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Queretaro FC head into this match with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX on August 16, which followed three consecutive Leagues Cup defeats against Los Angeles FC (1-1), Seattle Sounders (3-0), and FC Dallas (2-0). Their only win in the run came against Tigres, a 3-2 Liga MX victory on August 1. Queretaro scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Toluca carry a three-win, one-draw, one-loss record from their last five outings. Their most recent game was a 0-0 draw with Atlante in Liga MX on August 15, which followed a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over FC Dallas on August 13. Prior to that, Mohamed's side lost 1-0 to Los Angeles FC before beating Seattle Sounders 3-0 and Necaxa 3-1. Toluca scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their defensive record particularly strong in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 4, 2026, when Queretaro FC beat Toluca 1-0 at home in Liga MX. That result bucked a recent trend that had heavily favoured the visitors: Toluca won the two previous encounters 4-0 and 5-0, both played at La Bombonera. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all in Liga MX, Toluca hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Queretaro's one, with one match ending in a draw. The sides last drew 2-2 at Estadio La Corregidora in January 2024.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Toluca sit fifth while Queretaro FC are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queretaro FC vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: