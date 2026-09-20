Liga MX - Game Week 9 20 Sept 2026 - 22:10 Estadio La Corregidora

Today's game between Queretaro FC and Leon will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Queretaro FC vs Leon are listed below.

Queretaro FC host Leon at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Esteban Gonzalez's side have been building momentum at home, with three wins from their last five Liga MX outings keeping them firmly in contention for a playoff place. A 1-0 win over Tijuana on September 12 was their most recent result, and it underlined a side that has been hard to beat on their own patch.

Leon arrive in decent form of their own. Ignacio Ambriz's side picked up a 2-0 win over Atletico de San Luis on September 15, bouncing back from a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Club Universidad Nacional four days earlier.

The visitors have shown they can produce results against strong opposition, having beaten CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup earlier in September. Consistency has been the challenge, but Leon are a side capable of hurting teams on the road.

Both clubs sit in the top half of the Apertura standings, separated by just one position, making this a direct contest between two sides with genuine ambitions of finishing in the top eight.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz has similarly yet to confirm a projected XI. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Queretaro FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga MX win over Tijuana on September 12. Earlier in the run, they beat Atlas 3-1 away and drew 0-0 with Club Universidad Nacional. Their only Liga MX defeat in this sequence came against Toluca, losing 2-1.

Leon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Liga MX win over Atletico de San Luis on September 15. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Club Universidad Nacional and beat CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup. The five-match run also includes a 1-1 draw with Atlante in Liga MX action.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on February 7, 2026, when Queretaro FC beat Leon 2-0 at home. Across the last five competitive encounters, Leon hold the stronger overall record, winning three times against two defeats, with victories of 3-0 and 4-0 featuring among their results. Queretaro FC have won the two most recent meetings at Estadio La Corregidora, including a 1-1 draw in April 2025.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Queretaro FC sit sixth and Leon are placed seventh, meaning both clubs are in the hunt for a top-eight playoff spot and a win here could prove decisive in that race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: