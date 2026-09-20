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Liga MX
team-logoQueretaro FC
Estadio La Corregidora
team-logoLeon
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Watch Queretaro FC vs Leon Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Queretaro FC vs Leon
Queretaro FC
Leon
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 9
Estadio La Corregidora

Today's game between Queretaro FC and Leon will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Queretaro FC vs Leon are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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ViX

ViX

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Queretaro FC host Leon at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Esteban Gonzalez's side have been building momentum at home, with three wins from their last five Liga MX outings keeping them firmly in contention for a playoff place. A 1-0 win over Tijuana on September 12 was their most recent result, and it underlined a side that has been hard to beat on their own patch.

Leon arrive in decent form of their own. Ignacio Ambriz's side picked up a 2-0 win over Atletico de San Luis on September 15, bouncing back from a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Club Universidad Nacional four days earlier.

The visitors have shown they can produce results against strong opposition, having beaten CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup earlier in September. Consistency has been the challenge, but Leon are a side capable of hurting teams on the road.

Both clubs sit in the top half of the Apertura standings, separated by just one position, making this a direct contest between two sides with genuine ambitions of finishing in the top eight.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC vs Leon Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Gonzalez

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz has similarly yet to confirm a projected XI. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

QFC

QFC - Form

LAF
L1-1
CUN
D0-0
TOL
L1-2
ATL
W1-3
TIJ
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LEO

LEO - Form

ATL
D1-1
TOL
L2-0
CFA
W1-0
CUN
L3-1
SAN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Queretaro FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga MX win over Tijuana on September 12. Earlier in the run, they beat Atlas 3-1 away and drew 0-0 with Club Universidad Nacional. Their only Liga MX defeat in this sequence came against Toluca, losing 2-1.

Leon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Liga MX win over Atletico de San Luis on September 15. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Club Universidad Nacional and beat CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup. The five-match run also includes a 1-1 draw with Atlante in Liga MX action.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Queretaro FCDrawLeon
2
1
2
Liga MX
Queretaro FC badge
Queretaro FC
QFC
2
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
0
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
3
Queretaro FC badge
Queretaro FC
QFC
0
FT
Liga MX
Queretaro FC badge
Queretaro FC
QFC
1
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
4
Queretaro FC badge
Queretaro FC
QFC
0
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
0
Queretaro FC badge
Queretaro FC
QFC
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on February 7, 2026, when Queretaro FC beat Leon 2-0 at home. Across the last five competitive encounters, Leon hold the stronger overall record, winning three times against two defeats, with victories of 3-0 and 4-0 featuring among their results. Queretaro FC have won the two most recent meetings at Estadio La Corregidora, including a 1-1 draw in April 2025.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
8611186+1219
W
W
W
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
8521156+917
W
W
D
W
W
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
7511156+916
L
W
W
W
W
4
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
95041615+115
L
W
W
W
L
5
PueblaPueblaPUE
94231111014
D
L
W
L
W
6
AtlasAtlasATL
94231315-214
D
L
D
L
W
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
84131410+413
W
D
L
L
W
8
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
7412107+313
W
W
L
D
W
9
LeonLeonLEO
8413119+213
W
L
D
W
W
10
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
7412108+213
L
W
L
W
D
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
93331213-112
D
L
W
L
D
12
PachucaPachucaPAC
8323138+511
W
W
D
D
L
13
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
92341116-59
W
L
L
W
D
14
AtlanteAtlanteATL
9153813-58
D
L
D
D
L
15
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
92251016-68
L
L
D
L
D
16
TigresTigresTIG
9144913-47
L
D
D
D
W
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
8116613-74
W
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
9108623-173
W
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Queretaro FC sit sixth and Leon are placed seventh, meaning both clubs are in the hunt for a top-eight playoff spot and a win here could prove decisive in that race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queretaro FC vs Leon today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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