Liga MX - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio La Corregidora

Today's game between Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Queretaro FC host Cruz Azul at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Gallos Blancos have hit a difficult patch. Esteban Gonzalez's side have lost their last two Liga MX matches, falling 5-0 to Santos Laguna and then dropping a 2-1 result to Atletico de San Luis. That run has knocked them back from the top four, and a home fixture against Cruz Azul now becomes a must-win if they want to stay in the Liguilla conversation.

Cruz Azul arrive in sharply contrasting form. Joel Huiqui's side have won their last two Liga MX outings, beating FC Juarez 5-0 before following that up with a 2-1 victory at Pachuca. That back-to-back run has lifted them to third in the Apertura standings and made them one of the division's more dangerous travelling sides.

Queretaro will draw some confidence from their home record and from the crowd at the Corregidora, which has consistently made this a difficult venue for visiting teams. But Cruz Azul's momentum is hard to ignore.

This is a fixture where the home side needs a result and the away side is good enough to deny them one. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul live.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Esteban Gonzalez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Queretaro FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Cruz Azul, Joel Huiqui has also not confirmed a starting XI, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Queretaro FC head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Atletico de San Luis, following a heavy 5-0 defeat to Santos Laguna the week prior. Earlier in the run, they beat Atlante 2-0 and CD Guadalajara away from home, with a 1-1 draw against Leon also in that sequence. Gonzalez's side scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Cruz Azul arrive in stronger shape, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Pachuca, which followed a dominant 5-0 victory over FC Juarez. Earlier draws against Club Universidad Nacional and Toluca, both finishing 3-3, and a 1-0 defeat to Monterrey complete the picture. Huiqui's side have scored 14 goals across those five games, though their defensive record has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in April 2026, when the fixture at Estadio La Corregidora ended 1-1 in a Liga MX match. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record with three wins to Queretaro's one, and one match ending level. The five meetings have produced a combined 11 goals, with Cruz Azul winning 2-0 at the Corregidora in August 2024 and 1-3 there in February 2024.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, Cruz Azul sit third while Queretaro FC are eighth, with the visitors firmly in the playoff positions and the hosts looking to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: