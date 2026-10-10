Liga MX - Game Week 11 10 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio La Corregidora

Today's game between Queretaro FC and Atlante will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Queretaro FC vs Atlante is available to watch live in the United States through DirecTV Stream and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Queretaro FC host Atlante at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Gallos Blancos, managed by Esteban Gonzalez, arrive at this match in strong domestic form and will look to press their advantage on the home turf where they have traditionally been difficult to beat.

Atlante, under coach Miguel Herrera, have made their return to the top flight of Mexican football and are fighting to stay competitive in a division that has moved on considerably since their last stint at this level.

Queretaro's recent results suggest a team with momentum, while Atlante's inconsistency across their last five outings reflects the challenges of re-establishing themselves among Liga MX's established sides.

Herrera's side will need a strong away performance to take anything from Corregidora, a ground that has seen Queretaro produce some of their best results this season.

For the full breakdown of how to watch Queretaro FC vs Atlante live, read on for all the TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Esteban Gonzalez has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Queretaro FC. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante side are also without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Queretaro FC head into this match with a strong recent run, recording three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 away win over CD Guadalajara, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory against Atlas during that stretch. The only blemish came in a 2-1 defeat to Toluca. Across those five matches, Queretaro scored seven goals and conceded five.

Atlante's last five games tell a more mixed story: one win, three draws, and one loss. They beat Monterrey 4-2 in their most recent outing but were beaten 3-0 by Pachuca in the same run. Three of their five matches ended level, and they scored eight goals while conceding eight across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2014, when Atlante beat Queretaro FC 4-2 in a Liga MX fixture with Atlante as the home side. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Atlante have won two, Queretaro FC have won one, and two matches ended in draws. The five fixtures produced a combined 17 goals.

Standings

In the current Apertura standings, Queretaro FC sit fifth, placing them firmly in contention for the Liguilla playoff positions, while Atlante are fifteenth, leaving them in a precarious spot as they look to avoid the lower reaches of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queretaro FC vs Atlante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: