Liga MX - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Puebla and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Puebla vs Club Universidad Nacional in the United States are listed below.

Puebla host Club Universidad Nacional at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real consequences for both clubs as the regular season moves toward its conclusion.

Gerardo Espinoza's Puebla sit 14th in the Apertura standings, outside the playoff places and under pressure to produce results at home. Their recent run has been difficult, with three losses in their last five Liga MX matches and just two goals scored across that stretch. A win here is close to non-negotiable if La Franja want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pumas arrive in Puebla in only marginally better shape. Esteban Solari's side are 12th in the table, inside the playoff positions but without the kind of form that inspires confidence. A 2-0 defeat to Santos Laguna in their most recent outing continued a run that has produced more questions than answers for the away support.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers Pumas reason for belief. They have won three of the last five meetings, including a 3-1 victory in Puebla in March 2025 and a 2-3 win at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc as recently as February 2026.

For Puebla, home advantage must count for something. Espinoza's side have not been clinical in front of goal, but the Estadio Cuauhtémoc gives them a platform to change that.

Both clubs need points badly. That shared urgency should produce a direct and competitive match with little room for either side to be cautious.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the game live.

How to watch Puebla vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Espinoza has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Puebla. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For the visiting side, Esteban Solari is similarly yet to name a probable XI for Pumas. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away team at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Puebla head into this match having lost three of their last five Liga MX games, with one win and one draw completing the record. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Atlas, following a 1-4 loss to Monterrey before that. La Franja drew 0-0 with Tijuana and 1-1 with Leon during the same stretch, and scored a total of seven goals while conceding ten across those five fixtures.

Pumas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Santos Laguna, while a 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul stands as the standout result of the run. Solari's side claimed a 1-2 win away at Atlante during the stretch, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across the five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Pumas won 2-3 away at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Liga MX. Before that, the two sides drew 0-0 when Club Universidad Nacional hosted Puebla in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Pumas hold the stronger record with three wins to Puebla's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 table, Puebla sit 14th and Club Universidad Nacional are 12th. Pumas are inside the playoff positions, while Puebla face a fight to close the gap and force their way back into contention before the regular season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Puebla vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: