How to watch PSG throughout the 2022-23 French Ligue 1 season on US TV

The 2022-23 season could well be Lionel Messi's last in European football

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Paris St Germain head into the upcoming campaign off the back of yet another busy summer.

Winning a league title wasn’t enough for Mauricio Pochettino to keep his position as head coach. Three-time Ligue 1 Manager of the Year Christophe Galtier - who took a league title from under the noses of the Parisiens in 2020-21 while in charge of Lille - takes over the reins.

The biggest and best news for the club came in the form of a new contract for star forward Kylian Mbappe who, at one point, looked destined for a move to Real Madrid.

Go to sling.com for the latest Ligue 1 TV soccer package deals

[Ligue 1, Super Lig, Libertadores] World Sports for $10/mo $5 your first month

[Premier League, World Cup, MLS] – Sling Blue for $35/mo $17.50 your first month

– Sling Blue for $35/mo [Premier League, World Cup, MLS + Ligue 1, Super Lig, Libertadores] Sling Blue + World Sports mini $40/mo $22.50 your first month

Date Kick-Off Match Channel 06/08/2022 12:00 Clermont vs PSG beIN Sports 13/08/2022 13:00 PSG vs Montpellier beIN Sports 21/08/2022 12:45 Lille vs PSG beIN Sports 28/08/2022 12:45 PSG vs Monaco beIN Sports 31/08/2022 TBD Toulouse vs PSG beIN Sports 04/09/2022 TBD Nantes vs PSG beIN Sports 11/09/2022 TBD PSG vs Brest beIN Sports 18/09/2022 TBD Lyon vs PSG beIN Sports

Unless the Argentine opts to sign an extension, the 2022-23 campaign could well be Lionel Messi’s last in European football. The 35 year-old will also compete in what will surely be his last ever World Cup across November and December.

While much of the summer has been spent streamlining the squad, some new faces have also been brought in.

Galtier has evidently identified the midfield and full-back positions as the ones in most need of repair or reinforcement. Portuguese midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches - a player Galtier worked with at Lille - have arrived.

Another Portuguese talent in the form of left full-back Nuno Mendes is likely to play a key role having spent last season out on loan at Sporting Lisbon. Nordi Mukiele is another full-back, this time on the right hand side, who brings with him Champions League experience from his time at RB Leipzig.

Go to sling.com for the latest Ligue 1 TV soccer package deals

One final signing that is certainly worth keeping an eye on is the young French forward Hugo Ekitike - a highly regarded talent and is unlikely to be among the PSG squad just to make up the numbers.

Signed on similar terms to Kylian Mbappe, Ekitike will initially join Paris St Germain on a loan deal from Reims, but with a mandatory buy-clause that will see them own him permanently at the end of the season for a fee of around $40m.

Oftentimes, transfer windows can be judged as much by who goes out as who comes in. Paris will embark on this new era under Christophe Galtier without Angel Di Maria and Gini Wijnaldum.