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3. Liga
team-logoPreussen Muenster
team-logoMSV Duisburg
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Watch Preußen Münster vs MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

Preussen Muenster vs MSV Duisburg
Preussen Muenster
MSV Duisburg
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, Preußen Münster play MSV Duisburg. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

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Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

Preußen Münster host MSV Duisburg in the 3. Liga, with both sides chasing important points after very different seasons so far.

Second in the table, the Zebras have clear promotion ambitions. Coach Dietmar Hirsch has moulded Duisburg into one of the league's most consistent sides, despite mixed results of late.

Thomas Wörle's Preußen Münster are near the bottom of the table. With just one win from their past five matches, they are under pressure to climb out of the relegation zone.

After a 2-1 defeat to Alemannia Aachen, the hosts urgently need points. Duisburg most recently drew 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II, a result that exposed their defensive inconsistency.

A win would strengthen Duisburg's promotion push or give Münster a lift in their relegation battle.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Preußen Münster and MSV Duisburg?

Across their past five competitive fixtures, Preußen Münster have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-1 to Alemannia Aachen, having beaten Fortuna Köln 1-0 before that. Defeats to Sonnenhof Großaspach (3-2) and Fortuna Düsseldorf (2-1), along with a 3-3 draw against RW Essen, underline Münster's inconsistency. They scored eight goals and conceded eleven in those five games.

MSV Duisburg have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. They most recently drew 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II after a 2-1 defeat to Ingolstadt. Wins against Saarbrücken (4-2) and Hoffenheim II (3-2) show the Zebras' attacking strength. Duisburg scored eleven goals and conceded seven during this period.

PRM

PRM - Form

ESN
D3-3
F95
L1-2
SHG
L3-2
FOK
W1-0
ALA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
DUI

DUI - Form

TSG
W3-2
SAB
W2-4
FCK
D1-1
FCI
L2-1
VFB
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Line-ups

Preussen Muenster vs MSV Duisburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Woerle

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Form

PRM

PRM - Form

ESN
D3-3
F95
L1-2
SHG
L3-2
FOK
W1-0
ALA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
DUI

DUI - Form

TSG
W3-2
SAB
W2-4
FCK
D1-1
FCI
L2-1
VFB
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Preussen MuensterDrawMSV Duisburg
1
1
3
3. Liga
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
3
MSV Duisburg badge
MSV Duisburg
DUI
1
FT
3. Liga
MSV Duisburg badge
MSV Duisburg
DUI
0
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
0
FT
3. Liga
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
1
MSV Duisburg badge
MSV Duisburg
DUI
4
FT
3. Liga
MSV Duisburg badge
MSV Duisburg
DUI
2
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
0
FT
3. Liga
MSV Duisburg badge
MSV Duisburg
DUI
3
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
2
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
W
W
L
W
D
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
126242821+720
W
L
W
L
D
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
W
W
W
L
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
125162119+216
L
W
L
L
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
123361326-1312
L
L
W
D
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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