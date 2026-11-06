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Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Preußen Münster host MSV Duisburg in the 3. Liga, with both sides chasing important points after very different seasons so far.

Second in the table, the Zebras have clear promotion ambitions. Coach Dietmar Hirsch has moulded Duisburg into one of the league's most consistent sides, despite mixed results of late.

Thomas Wörle's Preußen Münster are near the bottom of the table. With just one win from their past five matches, they are under pressure to climb out of the relegation zone.

After a 2-1 defeat to Alemannia Aachen, the hosts urgently need points. Duisburg most recently drew 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II, a result that exposed their defensive inconsistency.

A win would strengthen Duisburg's promotion push or give Münster a lift in their relegation battle.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Preußen Münster and MSV Duisburg?

Across their past five competitive fixtures, Preußen Münster have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-1 to Alemannia Aachen, having beaten Fortuna Köln 1-0 before that. Defeats to Sonnenhof Großaspach (3-2) and Fortuna Düsseldorf (2-1), along with a 3-3 draw against RW Essen, underline Münster's inconsistency. They scored eight goals and conceded eleven in those five games.

MSV Duisburg have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. They most recently drew 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II after a 2-1 defeat to Ingolstadt. Wins against Saarbrücken (4-2) and Hoffenheim II (3-2) show the Zebras' attacking strength. Duisburg scored eleven goals and conceded seven during this period.

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Line-ups

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Form

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record

Preußen Münster vs. MSV Duisburg: The tables