UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Portugal and Wales will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Portugal vs Wales is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in UEFA Nations League A Group 4. The two sides meet in what is a significant early test in the group stage, with both nations looking to build momentum after contrasting summers.

Portugal arrive under new management. Jorge Jesus has taken charge of the national side and named his first 25-man squad for these Nations League fixtures, retaining captain Cristiano Ronaldo while introducing four new faces to the setup. Jesus has already made clear that past reputations will count for nothing if players fail to perform — a message aimed squarely at the squad's established names.

Portugal's World Cup ended in the quarter-finals, where they fell 1-0 to Spain. Before that defeat, they had shown real quality — thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 in the group stage and beating Croatia 2-1 in the last 16. The Nations League represents a fresh start under a new manager with something to prove.

Wales come into this fixture in inconsistent form. Craig Bellamy's side failed to reach the 2026 World Cup, losing out to Bosnia and Herzegovina in qualifying, and their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Romania in June. They will need to be considerably sharper here against a Portugal side playing on home soil.

In the Nations League standings, Portugal sit third in Group 4 and Wales fourth, making this an important fixture for both sides early in the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Wales live.

How to watch Portugal vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Jesus is expected to line up Portugal with Diogo Costa in goal, backed by a defence of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. The midfield is projected to feature Vitinha, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Fernandes, with Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Craig Bellamy is expected to name Danny Ward in goal for Wales, with a back four of Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Jay Dasilva. Ethan Ampadu is set to anchor midfield alongside Jordan James, with Sorba Thomas and David Brooks providing width and Nathan Broadhead and Brennan Johnson leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portugal have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Spain at the World Cup. Prior to that, they beat Croatia 2-1 in the round of 16 and produced their most commanding display of the run with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Wales have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Romania in a June friendly. Earlier in the run, they beat North Macedonia 7-1 in World Cup qualifying before losing out to Bosnia and Herzegovina on aggregate.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at UEFA Euro 2016, when Portugal won 2-0 in a semi-final played on July 6, 2016. The only other fixture on record is a friendly in June 2000, which Portugal also won, 3-0. Across the two recorded meetings, Portugal have won both and Wales have yet to score against them.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Denmark DEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway NOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal POR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Portugal currently sit third and Wales fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: