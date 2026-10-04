UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between Portugal and Norway will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Portugal vs Norway are listed below.

Portugal host Norway at Estadio do Dragao in Porto in Matchday 4 of UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with Jorge Jesus's side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Portugal arrive in strong form after a 4-2 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, their third consecutive victory in the group. The performance came amid significant off-field turbulence, with Cristiano Ronaldo having walked out of the national team camp following a disagreement with Jesus over selection. The squad responded emphatically, with Goncalo Ramos scoring and Rafael Leao wearing the iconic number seven shirt in Ronaldo's absence.

The Ronaldo situation has dominated headlines, but Portugal's players have been deliberately tight-lipped. Renato Veiga was placed under strict media guidelines in the mixed zone after the Denmark win, while Ramos pointedly suggested the squad had not been distracted by the departure of their former captain.

Norway come into this fixture having lost their last two matches. Staale Solbakken's side fell 2-1 to Portugal on Matchday 2 before losing by the same scoreline to Wales in Cardiff on Matchday 3, a result that halted their early momentum after opening the group with a 3-2 win over Denmark.

Martin Odegaard's fitness remains a concern for Norway after he was left limping following a challenge during the defeat to Portugal. The captain's availability will be closely monitored ahead of a trip to Porto that Norway cannot afford to lose.

Portugal lead Group 4 and a win here would put significant distance between themselves and the chasing pack. For Norway, a positive result is the only way to stay in contention for a quarter-final place.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Norway live.

How to watch Portugal vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Jesus takes charge of Portugal with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Staale Solbakken's Norway squad also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage, though Odegaard's fitness will be monitored after he was left limping during the previous Nations League fixture against Portugal. Updates will be provided closer to kick-off.

Form

Portugal have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory over Denmark in the Nations League, and they also beat Norway 2-1 and Wales 1-0 earlier in the group phase. Their only defeat in this run came against Spain in the World Cup, and they beat Croatia 2-1 in the round before that. Across those five matches, Portugal have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Norway have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat to Wales in the Nations League, following a 2-1 loss to Portugal. They opened the group with a 3-2 win over Denmark. Their World Cup run included a 2-1 win over Brazil before a 2-1 quarter-final exit to England. Norway have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League A on September 27, 2026, when Portugal won 2-1 at home. Portugal have dominated the historical series, with three wins from the last five recorded fixtures compared to Norway's two. Portugal have outscored Norway across those meetings, and the most recent encounter confirmed that pattern, with Jorge Jesus's side proving too strong at Estadio do Dragao.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 Denmark DEN 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 L W L 3 Norway NOR 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 L L W 4 Wales WAL 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 W L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, while Norway sit third. Portugal can extend their advantage at the top with a win, while Norway need a positive result to stay in realistic contention for a quarter-final place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: