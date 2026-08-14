Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Portsmouth vs QPR is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Portsmouth host Queens Park Rangers at Fratton Park in the Championship, with both clubs looking to get their league campaigns off to a strong start.

John Mousinho's side come into the fixture having endured a difficult pre-season. A Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham United was the most notable result of their build-up, and there is work to be done before Portsmouth can feel settled heading into the league season.

QPR arrive in considerably better shape. Julien Stephan's squad won four of their last five matches across pre-season, including a 7-0 dismantling of Bromley and a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina, suggesting the Londoners have genuine momentum.

Fratton Park will provide a charged atmosphere, as it so often does. Portsmouth's home support is among the most passionate in the second tier, and that backing could prove significant if the hosts need a lift.

For QPR, the memories of a 6-1 win over Portsmouth earlier in 2026 will provide confidence. That result at Loftus Road was emphatic, and Stephan will want his side to carry that clinical edge into this away fixture.

Both managers will be eager to put points on the board early. The Championship table takes shape quickly, and neither side can afford to drop off the pace in the opening weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portsmouth vs QPR, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage, though further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

QPR boss Julien Stephan is similarly yet to confirm his lineup. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the away squad, and the full picture of his available group will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Portsmouth head into this fixture with a modest recent record, winning one, drawing two and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, and they also lost 2-0 to Aldershot Town during pre-season. Their only win came against Woking, where they ran out 2-1 winners. The side drew 0-0 with Darmstadt and 1-1 with Farnborough in their other outings, scoring just four goals across the five matches while conceding six.

QPR arrive with four wins from their last five matches. Stephan's side beat Bromley 7-0 and Fiorentina 3-2 in pre-season, and they edged AFC Wimbledon 3-2 and Wycombe Wanderers 1-0. Their only blemish was a 1-1 Carabao Cup loss to Millwall, with the result decided on penalties. QPR scored 13 goals across the five matches and conceded just five, displaying a consistent attacking threat throughout their build-up.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when QPR beat Portsmouth 6-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship. Before that, Portsmouth and QPR drew 1-1 at Fratton Park in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though QPR's most recent victory was by far the most decisive result in the sequence.

Standings

In the Championship table, Portsmouth are currently 13th while QPR sit in 15th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: