CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 4 9 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Portmore United and Mount Pleasant will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Portmore United vs Mount Pleasant is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Portmore United host Mount Pleasant in Group B of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides in need of points as the group stage reaches a critical phase.

Portmore arrive at this fixture with fresh momentum. Their most recent Caribbean Cup outing ended in a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC on September 4, a result that lifts their standing after an earlier 2-1 loss to Salcedo FC in August.

Mount Pleasant come in off the back of a 1-1 draw with Salcedo FC on September 3, a point that steadied the ship after their 2-1 defeat to Cibao earlier in the competition. The Jamaican club have shown they can compete, but consistency has been an issue.

These two clubs know each other well from the Jamaican Premier League, and their recent meetings have produced goals at both ends. That familiarity could cut both ways in a continental fixture where the margin for error is small.

Portmore sit third in Group B, while Mount Pleasant are fifth. Both clubs need a positive result to stay in contention for progression.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portmore United vs Mount Pleasant live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Portmore United vs Mount Pleasant with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portmore United have not released any team news ahead of this fixture. No coach statement, injury list, or projected XI is available at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mount Pleasant are also without confirmed team news. No information on injuries, suspensions, or the probable lineup has been provided by the club. Further updates will follow as confirmation comes in.

Form

Portmore United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, producing a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC in the Caribbean Cup on September 4. Earlier in the competition, they lost 2-1 to Salcedo FC, and their Premier League form included wins over Cavalier SC and Mount Pleasant alongside a defeat to the same opponents. Across those five matches, Portmore scored seven goals and conceded five.

Mount Pleasant's last five matches show a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Salcedo FC in the Caribbean Cup on September 3, following a 2-1 loss to Cibao in August. Their Premier League form included a 2-3 win over Montego Bay United and a 1-0 win over Portmore United, though they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Portmore in that same run. Mount Pleasant scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 20, 2026, when Portmore United won 4-2 away at Mount Pleasant in the Jamaican Premier League. Before that, Portmore won 1-0 at home on May 18, 2026, while Mount Pleasant claimed a 4-1 home win on March 24, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Portmore United hold three wins to Mount Pleasant's one, with one draw.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Salcedo FC SFC 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 D D W 2 Cibao CIB 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 W D 3 Portmore United POU 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 W L 4 Cavalier SC CAS 3 0 2 1 0 2 -2 2 L D D 5 Mount Pleasant MOU 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 D L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Portmore United currently sit third while Mount Pleasant are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portmore United vs Mount Pleasant today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: