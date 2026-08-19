Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and San Diego FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. As the exclusive home of Major League Soccer in 2026, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Timbers host San Diego FC at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real Western Conference implications for both clubs.

Marti Cifuentes's side return to league action on the back of a difficult week. Portland were beaten 2-1 by Chicago Fire in MLS on August 16, a result that followed a mixed Leagues Cup campaign in which they defeated Tijuana 3-1 but fell 3-1 to CF America.

San Diego arrive in stronger shape. Mikey Varas's side won their most recent outing — a 1-0 victory away at Los Angeles FC in MLS — and backed that up with consecutive Leagues Cup wins over Puebla and Tijuana before that result. They head to Portland with momentum behind them.

The Western Conference standings add context. Portland sit 10th, while San Diego are placed 12th — two sides separated by points and by form, with both needing a result to keep pace with the teams above them.

This fixture has produced goals in recent meetings. The sides have met five times in MLS, and their encounters have rarely been short of incident, including a 4-0 San Diego win and a 0-4 defeat for Portland in a run of results that shows the visitors are capable of inflicting damage on the road.

Providence Park will provide its usual atmosphere, and the home crowd will expect a response from Cifuentes's side after that midweek loss to Chicago.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marti Cifuentes takes charge of Portland Timbers for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. This section will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Mikey Varas manages San Diego FC, who are similarly without any confirmed absences or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been announced for the away side. Updates will be added as team news emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Portland Timbers carry a W-L-W-L-W record into this fixture, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire in MLS on August 16, which ended a run that included a 3-1 win over Tijuana in the Leagues Cup. Portland also beat Puebla 5-2 and Seattle Sounders 2-1 in that stretch, though a 3-1 loss to CF America interrupted their momentum. Across the five matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded 9.

San Diego FC arrive with a W-W-W-L-D record from their last five, winning three consecutive matches heading into this game. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Los Angeles FC in MLS on August 16, following victories over Puebla (3-2) and Tijuana (1-0) in the Leagues Cup. A 3-1 defeat to CF America and a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United complete their recent sequence. San Diego have conceded just one goal across their last three matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 26, 2026, when San Diego FC hosted Portland Timbers in MLS and Portland won 2-1. Before that, San Diego beat Portland 4-0 at home in November 2025, with an earlier meeting that same month ending 2-2 at Providence Park. Across the five recorded MLS meetings, San Diego hold three wins to Portland's one, with one draw, and the aggregate scoreline reflects a series in which the visitors have frequently caused problems on the road.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Portland Timbers sit 10th while San Diego FC are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: