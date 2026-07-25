Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS matches are streamed through Apple TV via an MLS Season Pass subscription. The full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with playoff implications pulling in opposite directions for both clubs.

The Timbers sit 12th in the West and need points badly. Marti Cifuentes's side have been inconsistent this season, though a 1-5 thrashing of Seattle Sounders on July 17 offered a timely reminder of what this team can produce when the pieces fall into place.

Real Salt Lake arrive in Oregon with a sharper edge. Pablo Mastroeni's side occupy fourth place in the Western Conference and come into this match off the back of a 4-1 friendly win over Burnley on July 16, a result that suggested a squad in good physical condition heading into the resumption of league action.

RSL's most recent MLS outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC on July 23, so Mastroeni will be looking for an immediate response on the road. The visitors have shown they can win away from home this season, and a trip to Portland represents a genuine opportunity to consolidate their standing in the top four.

For Portland, the equation is simpler. They need wins at home, and they need them consistently. Providence Park has long been one of the more atmospheric venues in MLS, and the Timbers will lean on that advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers head coach Marti Cifuentes has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

For Real Salt Lake, Pablo Mastroeni is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension data has been provided, and no projected XI is currently available. Further team news will be published when confirmed.

Form

Portland Timbers have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on July 23, which followed a 1-5 win over Seattle Sounders FC on July 17. Earlier in the run, Portland lost 1-3 to San Jose Earthquakes and 2-0 to Inter Miami CF, and drew 2-2 with CF Montreal. The Timbers have scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Real Salt Lake have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent MLS result was a 3-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC on July 23, though that followed a 4-1 friendly win over Burnley on July 16. In their other MLS outings, RSL beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 and Houston Dynamo FC 3-0, and drew 1-1 with Minnesota United. RSL scored eight goals across their three wins in that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-0 to Real Salt Lake, with RSL as the home side in an MLS fixture on May 2, 2026. Before that, Portland won 3-1 at home against Real Salt Lake in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Real Salt Lake have won twice, Portland have won twice, and one match has ended level. The five meetings have produced ten goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Real Salt Lake sit fourth while Portland Timbers are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: