Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Puebla will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Puebla is available to stream live via Apple TV. The match is part of the Leagues Cup, which is exclusively broadcast through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in the United States. Watch live on Apple TV using the link below.

Portland Timbers host Puebla in the Leagues Cup, with the Mexican side making the trip north as part of their group-stage schedule in the cross-confederation tournament.

The Timbers arrive in good form. Marti Cifuentes' side have won four of their last five MLS matches, including a 5-1 thrashing of Seattle Sounders and back-to-back 2-1 wins over Real Salt Lake and Seattle again in their most recent outing.

Puebla come in under different circumstances. Gerardo Espinoza's squad has taken just one win from their last five competitive matches in Liga MX, drawing with CD Guadalajara and losing to Cruz Azul in their two most recent outings before this fixture.

For La Franja, the Leagues Cup represents a change of scenery from a difficult domestic run. They face three MLS opponents in the group stage, with Portland their first assignment on the road.

The Timbers will look to use home advantage to set the tone early. Their recent domestic performances suggest a team with momentum, and they will be eager to carry that into continental competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Puebla, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers are managed by Marti Cifuentes. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Puebla are managed by Gerardo Espinoza. Similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed for the away side ahead of this fixture. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Portland Timbers have recorded four wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders on August 2, continuing a strong run of form. They also beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 and produced a dominant 5-1 victory over Seattle Sounders earlier in July. Their only blemish in that stretch was a 3-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes back in May. Across those five matches, the Timbers scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Puebla have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara on August 1. Before that, they fell 2-1 to Cruz Azul and won 1-0 away at FC Juarez. Two defeats in April, against Queretaro FC and Monterrey, complete a difficult recent run in which they scored six goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Portland Timbers and Puebla. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, both sides enter this match near the foot of the table, with Portland Timbers placed 29th and Puebla 30th. A win here would be a meaningful step for either side looking to advance in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: