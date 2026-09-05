Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Minnesota United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every Major League Soccer fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Timbers host Minnesota United at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with playoff implications for both clubs.

Marti Cifuentes's side have had a bumpy run through August. A 3-1 win over San Diego FC offered a lift, but a draw with Los Angeles FC and a defeat to Austin FC have kept Portland from building real momentum. They sit 11th in the Western Conference and need points at home.

Minnesota United arrive in Portland having drawn 3-3 with Orlando City in their last outing, a result that summed up the inconsistency that has defined their season. Cameron Knowles's side are ninth in the West, close enough to the playoff places to matter but not close enough to feel comfortable.

The Loons showed they can score goals, putting five past San Jose Earthquakes in a 5-1 win on August 23. But that performance has been offset by a loss to Atlanta United and a draw with Real Salt Lake, leaving their form hard to read.

Providence Park gives Portland an edge. The Timbers have struggled on the road this season but tend to raise their level in front of their own supporters, and a win here would do real damage to Minnesota's standing.

For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time for Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United, read on.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers head coach Marti Cifuentes has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Minnesota United manager Cameron Knowles is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Portland Timbers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS defeat to Austin FC, which followed a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on August 23. Before those results, Portland beat San Diego FC 3-1 in MLS and suffered a 2-1 league loss to Chicago Fire. Their only non-MLS result in the run was a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Tijuana.

Minnesota United have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Orlando City in MLS on August 30, while their previous outing produced a commanding 5-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes on August 23. The Loons also drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake and lost 1-2 to Atlanta United in that run, with a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Atlante rounding out the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Minnesota United hosted Portland Timbers in MLS and won 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Allianz Field in August 2025, and 1-1 again at Providence Park in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has recorded two wins with one draw, and Portland beat Minnesota 3-2 at home in June 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Portland Timbers currently sit 11th while Minnesota United are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: