Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and FC Dallas will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS games are streamed through Apple TV, giving subscribers access to matches across the season. You can sign up and stream the game live via Apple TV using the link below.

Portland Timbers host FC Dallas at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters considerably more to the visitors than the hosts right now.

Jack Cassidy's side sit 11th in the West and have struggled for consistency throughout the season. Their recent form tells the story of a team that can produce moments of real quality but cannot sustain them over a run of games.

FC Dallas arrive in Oregon in considerably better shape. Eric Quill's side occupy fifth place in the Western Conference standings and have won four of their last five MLS matches, making them one of the more in-form teams in the league at this stage of the campaign.

Portland's most recent outing was a 1-5 win over Seattle Sounders FC on July 17, a result that will have lifted the mood around Providence Park. Whether that performance signals a genuine upturn or proves a one-off remains to be seen.

Dallas, for their part, have been grinding out results on the road. They beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 and San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 away from home in their last two away fixtures, demonstrating a capacity to win in difficult conditions.

This is a fixture between two clubs at different points on the confidence curve. Portland will draw energy from their home support, but Dallas head into the game with the stronger recent record.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas live, read on.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers head coach Jack Cassidy has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without any reported absentees, with no injuries or suspensions on record for the visitors. Lineup confirmations for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portland Timbers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-5 win over Seattle Sounders FC on July 17, which ended a run of back-to-back defeats. Earlier in that five-game stretch, Portland lost 1-3 to San Jose Earthquakes and 2-0 to Inter Miami CF. The standout result across the run remains a 6-0 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City on May 10, a scoreline that underlines the attacking potential in Cassidy's squad when things click.

FC Dallas have won four and lost one of their last five MLS games, making them one of the more consistent sides in the Western Conference recently. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win at Colorado Rapids on May 24. Dallas also beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 away from home and defeated Real Salt Lake 3-1 and Red Bull New York 2-0 in the same run. Their only defeat came at Vancouver Whitecaps, a 3-2 loss on May 14. Across those five matches, Dallas scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

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Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 when Portland hosted Dallas at Providence Park in the MLS on September 28, 2025. Before that, FC Dallas won 2-0 at home against Portland on August 10, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dallas have won twice, Portland have won once, and two matches have ended level. The sides also played out a goalless draw at Providence Park in October 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fifth while Portland Timbers are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: