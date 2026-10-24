Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Charlotte FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate streamed exclusively on Apple's platform, which covers every regular season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs with no blackout restrictions.

Portland Timbers host Charlotte FC at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with late-season stakes for both sides.

The Timbers sit eleventh in the Western Conference, deep in a difficult run that has seen them collect just one win from their last five MLS outings. Marti Cifuentes's side are under pressure to produce a result at home as the regular season window narrows.

Charlotte FC arrive in Oregon in a considerably stronger position. Dean Smith's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference, and a positive result on the road would further consolidate their playoff standing.

The visitors have shown enough quality in recent weeks to travel with confidence, even if their form has not been entirely consistent. Charlotte's ability to grind out results away from home will be tested against a Portland side that still carries a threat at Providence Park.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Charlotte FC live, read on.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marti Cifuentes has not confirmed a starting lineup for Portland Timbers ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith has similarly not released a projected XI for Charlotte FC, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported for the away squad at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Portland Timbers have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Colorado Rapids, following a 2-0 defeat to LA Galaxy. A 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City represents one of their few bright moments in that run, though consecutive losses to San Jose Earthquakes and Atlanta United earlier in the sequence underline a side that has struggled for consistency.

Charlotte FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union, and they also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in that run. Wins against FC Dallas and DC United provide some balance, with Charlotte scoring eight goals and conceding seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these sides in the provided data came in May 2024, when Charlotte FC beat Portland Timbers 2-0 at home in an MLS fixture. That result gives Charlotte the edge in recent history between the two clubs.

Standings

Portland Timbers sit eleventh in the Western Conference, placing them outside the playoff positions as the regular season reaches its final stretch. Charlotte FC are fifth in the Eastern Conference, firmly within the playoff picture and with room to strengthen their position with a win on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: