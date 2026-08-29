Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Austin FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every Major League Soccer fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Timbers host Austin FC at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' playoff ambitions.

Marti Cifuentes's side returned to winning ways in their most recent MLS outing, beating San Diego FC 3-1 on August 20 before drawing 1-1 with Los Angeles FC on August 23. That point against LAFC offered modest reward, but Portland will want more from their home record as the season enters its final stretch.

Austin arrive at Providence Park carrying fatigue from a busy schedule. Davy Arnaud's side fell 2-0 to Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 27, a result that ended their run in the competition. Before that defeat, Los Verdes had drawn 1-1 with Philadelphia Union in MLS, a match that kept them ticking over without building real momentum.

The Western Conference standings frame the stakes clearly. Portland sit ninth, while Austin are placed 14th — a gap that gives the Timbers more to protect and the visitors a genuine need to close ground on the playoff places.

Both coaches are managing squads that have been stretched across MLS and Leagues Cup commitments in recent weeks. The condensed schedule has left little margin for error, and a home win here would do Portland's confidence considerable good.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin FC live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers head coach Marti Cifuentes has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Austin FC manager Davy Arnaud is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Portland Timbers carry a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC in MLS on August 23, which followed a 3-1 win over San Diego FC on August 20. Portland also beat Tijuana 3-1 in the Leagues Cup before suffering a 2-1 MLS defeat to Chicago Fire and a 3-1 Leagues Cup loss to CF America. Across the five matches, the Timbers scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Austin FC head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Toluca on August 27, which followed a 1-1 MLS draw with Philadelphia Union on August 23. Before those two results, Austin beat Seattle Sounders 1-2 away in MLS, lost 1-2 to FC Dallas, and defeated CF America in the Leagues Cup. Arnaud's side scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 5, 2025, when Austin FC hosted Portland Timbers in MLS and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Portland beat Austin 1-0 at Providence Park on March 2, 2025. Across the last five MLS meetings, Portland hold three wins to Austin's one, with one draw, and the sides have combined for seven goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Portland Timbers currently sit ninth while Austin FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: