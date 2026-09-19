Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Atlanta United will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription at no additional cost, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The match can be streamed across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

Portland Timbers host Atlanta United at Providence Park in an MLS Western and Eastern Conference crossover fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Marti Cifuentes's side sit eighth in the Western Conference and will be looking to arrest a run that has produced just one win from their last four outings. A home result here would do much to firm up their playoff footing.

Atlanta United arrive in Portland in difficult shape. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have won just once in their last five matches, a run that has included back-to-back defeats and left them fighting to stay relevant in the postseason picture.

The Five Stripes did draw 2-2 with Inter Miami CF earlier this month, but losses to Orlando City and Charlotte FC have undermined any momentum that result might have generated.

Portland's attack has shown it can produce. A 5-4 win over Minnesota United earlier in September demonstrated the Timbers' ability to score in volume, though their defensive record over recent weeks will concern Cifuentes.

This is a fixture where Atlanta need points badly and Portland need to rediscover the consistency that has eluded them through the back end of the season.

For full details on how to watch Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marti Cifuentes has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Portland, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for Atlanta United, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Portland Timbers head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas on September 13, which followed a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City. The standout result of the run was a 5-4 win over Minnesota United on September 6. Cifuentes's side scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Atlanta United carry a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against DC United on September 12, and they drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF on September 6. Earlier in the run, Martino's side beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 but lost to both Orlando City and Charlotte FC. Atlanta have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS in March 2023, when Atlanta United beat Portland Timbers 5-1 at home. Before that, Portland won 2-1 at Providence Park in September 2022. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atlanta hold the stronger record with three wins to Portland's one, alongside one draw, with the five fixtures producing a combined 17 goals.

Standings

Portland Timbers sit eighth in the Western Conference, placing them on the fringes of the playoff positions with ground still to make up. Atlanta United are 14th in the Eastern Conference, deep in the bottom half of the table and in need of a run of results to change their postseason outlook.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: