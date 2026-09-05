NWSL - Game Week 21 6 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Thorns host Washington Spirit in NWSL regular-season action, with both clubs fighting to protect their positions in a tightening playoff race.

Portland sit fifth in the table, one point behind the Utah Royals and San Diego Wave, who are level in third and fourth. Robert Vilahamn's side have been in solid form across recent weeks, picking up three wins from their last four league outings, and a home victory here would keep them firmly in the conversation for a higher seed.

Washington arrive in second place, five points clear of the chasing pack below them, but their recent form tells a more complicated story. Adrian Gonzalez's side claimed a 1-0 win over Bay FC in their last outing, but that result followed back-to-back league defeats, and the Spirit will need to find more consistency if they are to hold off the sides pushing from below.

At the top of the table, Gotham FC remain well clear on 45 points after extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches. For Portland and Washington, the margin for dropped points is shrinking with every passing week.

This fixture has produced goals and tight margins in recent meetings, and both coaches will be aware of what is at stake as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portland Thorns have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Gotham FC on August 29, while their previous result was a 1-0 win over Denver Summit FC on August 23. The Thorns also defeated Orlando Pride 2-1 and beat Boston Legacy FC 3-4 in that run, with their only defeat coming against Utah Royals, who won 5-1 on August 2. Portland scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Washington Spirit have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on August 30, ending a run of consecutive defeats. Before that win, the Spirit lost 0-1 to Orlando Pride on August 23 and drew 1-1 with Angel City FC on August 17. Washington also fell 3-4 to North Carolina Courage on August 8 and lost 0-1 to San Diego Wave FC on August 2. The Spirit scored two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 14, 2026, when Washington Spirit hosted Portland Thorns and lost 0-1 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Washington won 2-0 when hosting Portland in November 2025, and also claimed a 2-1 home victory in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Washington Spirit hold three wins to Portland's two, with the Thorns winning 2-0 in Portland in June 2025 in addition to their most recent victory.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Portland Thorns sit fifth while Washington Spirit are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: