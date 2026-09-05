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NWSL
team-logoPortland Thorns
team-logoWashington Spirit
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Watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit
Portland Thorns
Washington Spirit
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 21

Today's game between Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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CBS

CBS

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Portland Thorns host Washington Spirit in NWSL regular-season action, with both clubs fighting to protect their positions in a tightening playoff race.

Portland sit fifth in the table, one point behind the Utah Royals and San Diego Wave, who are level in third and fourth. Robert Vilahamn's side have been in solid form across recent weeks, picking up three wins from their last four league outings, and a home victory here would keep them firmly in the conversation for a higher seed.

Washington arrive in second place, five points clear of the chasing pack below them, but their recent form tells a more complicated story. Adrian Gonzalez's side claimed a 1-0 win over Bay FC in their last outing, but that result followed back-to-back league defeats, and the Spirit will need to find more consistency if they are to hold off the sides pushing from below.

At the top of the table, Gotham FC remain well clear on 45 points after extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches. For Portland and Washington, the margin for dropped points is shrinking with every passing week.

This fixture has produced goals and tight margins in recent meetings, and both coaches will be aware of what is at stake as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit Probable lineups

Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT
Formation
Washington Spirit crest
Washington Spirit
WAS
Washington Spirit crest
Washington Spirit
WAS

Manager

  • R. Vilahamn

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

POT

POT - Form

UTA
L5-1
BOL
W3-4
ORL
W2-1
DNS
W1-0
GOT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WAS

WAS - Form

SDW
L0-1
NCC
L3-4
ANG
D1-1
ORL
L0-1
BAY
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Portland Thorns have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Gotham FC on August 29, while their previous result was a 1-0 win over Denver Summit FC on August 23. The Thorns also defeated Orlando Pride 2-1 and beat Boston Legacy FC 3-4 in that run, with their only defeat coming against Utah Royals, who won 5-1 on August 2. Portland scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Washington Spirit have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on August 30, ending a run of consecutive defeats. Before that win, the Spirit lost 0-1 to Orlando Pride on August 23 and drew 1-1 with Angel City FC on August 17. Washington also fell 3-4 to North Carolina Courage on August 8 and lost 0-1 to San Diego Wave FC on August 2. The Spirit scored two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Portland ThornsDrawWashington Spirit
2
0
3
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
0
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
0
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
FT
NWSL
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
2
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
0
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 14, 2026, when Washington Spirit hosted Portland Thorns and lost 0-1 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Washington won 2-0 when hosting Portland in November 2025, and also claimed a 2-1 home victory in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Washington Spirit hold three wins to Portland's two, with the Thorns winning 2-0 in Portland in June 2025 in addition to their most recent victory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2213632714+1345
D
D
W
W
W
2
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2212463119+1240
W
L
D
L
L
3
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2312384030+1039
L
W
L
W
L
4
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2212373225+739
W
W
D
L
W
5
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2211563630+638
D
W
W
W
L
6
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2311483732+537
W
W
D
L
D
7
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
2211384033+736
L
W
W
L
W
8
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
219482626031
W
D
L
W
D
9
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
218583224+829
W
L
D
D
D
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
217683127+427
W
L
D
W
L
11
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2275102830-226
L
L
W
W
D
12
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
2282122633-726
L
W
L
L
L
13
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2272133443-923
L
L
W
W
W
14
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2365122840-1223
W
L
L
L
L
15
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2264122230-822
L
L
W
L
D
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2251161347-3416
L
W
L
L
D
Championship Playoff

In the current NWSL standings, Portland Thorns sit fifth while Washington Spirit are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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