NWSL 15 Aug 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 8:45 PM.

Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Thorns host Orlando Pride in NWSL action, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting form and with something to prove in the second half of the season.

The Thorns have had a turbulent few weeks. Robert Vilahamn's side sit fifth in the NWSL standings, but their recent record tells a messier story. Three defeats in their last four outings had put pressure on the squad before a dramatic 4-3 win over Boston Legacy FC last weekend steadied the ship. Pietra Tordin's first career hat trick was the highlight, as Portland raced into a 4-1 lead before holding on late.

Orlando Pride arrive in a more difficult position. Seb Hines's side sit 11th in the table and have won just one of their last five NWSL matches. A 5-0 defeat to North Carolina Courage on August 1 was a particularly damaging result, and the Pride have shown little consistency since their sole win over Chicago Stars in late July.

The gap between these two sides in the standings makes Portland the clear favorites at home, but Orlando will point to their recent head-to-head record as a reason for optimism. The Pride beat the Thorns 1-0 in their last meeting back in October 2025.

With the NWSL playoff picture beginning to take shape, Portland need a win to consolidate their position in the top half. A home defeat against a struggling Orlando side would reopen questions about their reliability this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns are managed by Robert Vilahamn, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Orlando Pride head coach Seb Hines is also without a confirmed team sheet at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 victory over Boston Legacy FC on August 9, a result that snapped a run of three consecutive losses. Prior to that, a 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals on August 2 was the low point of a difficult stretch. The Thorns drew 2-2 with Gotham FC in late July, but losses to Denver Summit FC and Seattle Reign FC bookended that result. Portland have scored ten goals in those five games but conceded twelve, underlining the defensive inconsistency that Vilahamn will need to address.

Orlando Pride have managed just one win from their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 defeat to Racing Louisville on August 7, while a 5-0 loss to North Carolina Courage on August 1 represented their heaviest result of the run. The Pride's sole win came against Chicago Stars on July 25, a narrow 1-0 victory. Defeats to Utah Royals and Boston Legacy FC complete a difficult five-game stretch in which Orlando have scored three goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Orlando Pride beat Portland Thorns 1-0 in an NWSL regular-season fixture. Before that, Portland won 1-0 at home in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Orlando hold a three-win advantage to Portland's two, with the Pride also winning 2-1 in May 2024 and 3-1 in June 2023. Portland's only other victory in that run came in October 2024, a 2-0 home win.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Portland Thorns currently sit fifth, while Orlando Pride are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: