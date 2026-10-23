NWSL - Game Week 27 23 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage is available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video. Live stream access is available through the affiliate link listed above.

Portland Thorns host North Carolina Courage in NWSL regular season action, with both sides arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table.

Robert Vilahamn's Thorns sit seventh and have shown flashes of quality without stringing together the consistency needed to push into the top half. A win here would be a step in the right direction as the season reaches its final stretch.

North Carolina Courage, managed by Mak Lind, come in ninth and are carrying the weight of a difficult recent run. Four defeats in their last five matches tell a story of a side struggling to find its footing, and the Courage will need a sharp performance on the road to change that.

The Courage's most recent outing was a 1-2 loss to San Diego Wave FC, extending a run that has seen them drop points in alarming regularity. Momentum is not on their side heading into this one.

Portland, for their part, drew 2-2 with Bay FC in their last match and will be looking to turn draws into wins if they are to climb the table before the post-season.

This is a fixture where both clubs need points for different reasons, and the contrast in their trajectories makes for a genuinely competitive match-up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage live.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Robert Vilahamn's Portland Thorns have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Mak Lind's North Carolina Courage are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further updates will be provided as they emerge.

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Bay FC, while their standout result in that run was a 4-1 win over Orlando Pride. A 4-2 defeat to Boston Legacy FC was their heaviest loss in the period. The Thorns have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

North Carolina Courage have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their only win came against Seattle Reign FC, a 1-0 victory away from home. Since then they fell 1-2 to San Diego Wave FC in their most recent match, continuing a run that also included defeats to Utah Royals and Gotham FC. The Courage have conceded in each of their last four matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw, played at North Carolina in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the NWSL, the record is closely matched, with North Carolina winning one, Portland winning one, and three matches ending as draws. The sides have shown a tendency to share the spoils, with three of the last five encounters finishing level.

Standings

Portland Thorns sit seventh in the NWSL, within reach of the upper half of the table, while North Carolina Courage are ninth, making this a fixture between two sides with plenty still to play for as the season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: