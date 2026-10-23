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NWSL
team-logoPortland Thorns
team-logoNorth Carolina Courage
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Watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage NWSL soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage
Portland Thorns
North Carolina Courage
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 27

Today's game between Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage is available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video. Live stream access is available through the affiliate link listed above.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

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Portland Thorns host North Carolina Courage in NWSL regular season action, with both sides arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table.

Robert Vilahamn's Thorns sit seventh and have shown flashes of quality without stringing together the consistency needed to push into the top half. A win here would be a step in the right direction as the season reaches its final stretch.

North Carolina Courage, managed by Mak Lind, come in ninth and are carrying the weight of a difficult recent run. Four defeats in their last five matches tell a story of a side struggling to find its footing, and the Courage will need a sharp performance on the road to change that.

The Courage's most recent outing was a 1-2 loss to San Diego Wave FC, extending a run that has seen them drop points in alarming regularity. Momentum is not on their side heading into this one.

Portland, for their part, drew 2-2 with Bay FC in their last match and will be looking to turn draws into wins if they are to climb the table before the post-season.

This is a fixture where both clubs need points for different reasons, and the contrast in their trajectories makes for a genuinely competitive match-up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage live.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Vilahamn

Robert Vilahamn's Portland Thorns have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Mak Lind's North Carolina Courage are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad. Further updates will be provided as they emerge.

Form

POT

POT - Form

CST
D1-1
ORL
W1-4
HOD
D1-1
BOL
L2-4
BAY
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
NCC

NCC - Form

SDW
L2-1
GOT
L1-2
UTA
L2-1
OLR
W0-1
SDW
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Portland Thorns have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Bay FC, while their standout result in that run was a 4-1 win over Orlando Pride. A 4-2 defeat to Boston Legacy FC was their heaviest loss in the period. The Thorns have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

North Carolina Courage have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their only win came against Seattle Reign FC, a 1-0 victory away from home. Since then they fell 1-2 to San Diego Wave FC in their most recent match, continuing a run that also included defeats to Utah Royals and Gotham FC. The Courage have conceded in each of their last four matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Portland ThornsDrawNorth Carolina Courage
1
3
1
NWSL
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
2
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
2
FT
NWSL
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
1
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
FT
NWSL
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
0
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
0
FT
NWSL
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
0
FT
NWSL
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
2
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
0
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw, played at North Carolina in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the NWSL, the record is closely matched, with North Carolina winning one, Portland winning one, and three matches ending as draws. The sides have shown a tendency to share the spoils, with three of the last five encounters finishing level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2816753522+1355
L
D
W
W
W
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2817384229+1354
W
W
W
W
W
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2816484026+1452
W
W
L
W
L
4
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2814595038+1247
W
W
W
L
D
5
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2813784831+1746
W
D
W
W
W
6
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
28144104437+746
L
D
W
L
W
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2812884741+644
D
L
D
W
D
8
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
28134113633+343
W
L
W
L
L
9
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
28133125141+1042
L
W
L
L
L
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
28108104740+738
L
W
L
W
D
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
28113143844-636
W
L
W
L
D
12
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2895143847-932
W
W
L
L
W
13
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2886143541-630
L
L
D
W
L
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2876153044-1427
D
L
L
W
D
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2873183754-1724
L
D
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2852211666-5017
L
L
L
L
D
Championship Playoff

Portland Thorns sit seventh in the NWSL, within reach of the upper half of the table, while North Carolina Courage are ninth, making this a fixture between two sides with plenty still to play for as the season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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