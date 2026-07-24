Today's game between Portland Thorns and Gotham FC will kick-off at Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portland Thorns host Gotham FC in an NWSL regular-season fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season moves into its final stretch.

The Thorns arrive off back-to-back defeats and will be eager to arrest a slide that has cost them ground at the top of the table. Robert Vilahamn's side lost 2-1 to Denver Summit FC on July 18, following a 2-0 defeat to Seattle Reign FC the week before, and Portland will need a response at home to stay in contention.

Gotham FC, by contrast, come into this match in excellent form. Juan Carlos Amoros has his side playing with real confidence, and their 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC on July 18 extended a run that includes three wins from their last four outings.

Second in the NWSL standings, Gotham have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season. They travel to Portland knowing that a positive result would strengthen their grip on an automatic playoff position.

For the Thorns, sitting fourth, the margin for error is shrinking. Three points here would reignite their push toward the top two and ease the pressure that has built over recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns manager Robert Vilahamn has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further squad details are expected in the lead-up to the match.

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Denver Summit FC on July 18, and they also fell 2-0 to Seattle Reign FC on July 12. Their only win in that run came against Racing Louisville, a commanding 4-0 victory on July 5. Portland drew 2-2 with Utah Royals and lost 3-1 to Kansas City Current in the two matches before that. The Thorns have scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five outings.

Gotham FC have been in strong form, winning four of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC on July 18, and they followed a 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit on July 16 with a 1-3 win away at Utah Royals on July 11. Their only loss in this run came against San Diego Wave FC, who beat them 2-0 on July 5. Gotham have scored six goals and conceded five across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 27, 2025, when Gotham FC beat Portland Thorns 3-0 at home in the NWSL. Before that, Portland won 4-1 when the sides met in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gotham hold three wins to Portland's two, with the New York side winning the most recent encounter by a comfortable margin.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit second while Portland Thorns are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: