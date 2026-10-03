NWSL 3 Oct 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Portland Thorns and Boston Legacy FC will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 8:45 PM.

Portland Thorns vs Boston Legacy FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this NWSL fixture are listed below.

Portland Thorns host Boston Legacy FC in NWSL action, with both sides sitting in contrasting positions in the league table as the season heads toward its final stretch.

The Thorns have been difficult to beat at home, though their recent form tells a story of inconsistency. Robert Vilahamn's side have drawn three of their last five matches and will be looking to turn narrow results into wins in front of their own supporters.

Boston Legacy FC arrive in difficult form. Filipa Patao's side have lost three of their last five NWSL outings and will need to find a way to halt that slide against a Thorns team that has proven stubborn to break down.

Portland sit fifth in the NWSL standings, firmly in the mix for a postseason place, while Boston find themselves in fourteenth, where points are needed urgently.

These two sides met earlier in the season, producing a seven-goal thriller that went in Portland's favour, adding extra edge to this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Thorns vs Boston Legacy FC, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns are managed by Robert Vilahamn. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao has also not confirmed a probable lineup, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Team news for the away side will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Portland Thorns have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Houston Dash, and they have now drawn three of their last five games. Their standout result in this run was a 4-1 away win over Orlando Pride.

Boston Legacy FC have won two and lost three of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Seattle Reign FC. A 3-0 win over Washington Spirit stands as their best result in this period, though back-to-back losses heading into this fixture will be a concern for Filipa Patao's side.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides on record is a nine-goal contest from August 9, 2026, when Portland Thorns won 4-3 away at Boston Legacy FC in NWSL play. Portland took all three points in that encounter, and the scoreline underlines the attacking output both teams can produce when they meet.

Standings

Portland sit fifth in the NWSL, placing them in contention for a postseason berth, while Boston are fourteenth, making this a must-improve fixture for the away side if they are to avoid finishing the season at the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Thorns vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: