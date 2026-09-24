UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Today's game between Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is aval---e





ilable to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Poland host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the National Stadium in Warsaw in a UEFA Nations League B Group 4 fixture that carries genuine weight in the standings.

Jan Urban's side have had a difficult run of results, with defeats to Sweden and Ukraine sandwiching a draw against Nigeria in their most recent outings. Poland's World Cup qualification campaign gave them some momentum earlier in the cycle, but their form since has been inconsistent.

Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez brings a squad that has been tested at the highest level this summer. Bosnia and Herzegovina competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing with Canada, beating Qatar, and suffering losses to Switzerland and the United States across their Group B campaign.

That World Cup experience gives Bosnia a different kind of edge heading into this fixture. Familiar names anchor the squad, with Sead Kolašinac providing defensive experience and Ermedin Demirovic and Haris Tabakovic leading the attacking options.

Poland, for their part, still have Robert Lewandowski as their focal point, and Urban will be looking for the squad to build some consistency after a mixed summer.

With Bosnia currently sitting top of Group 4 and Poland in second, this match in Warsaw has a direct bearing on who controls the group. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jan Urban names a projected XI for Poland that includes Marcin Bulka in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, and Michal Skoras. Piotr Zielinski and Jakub Kaminski are expected to feature in midfield alongside Nicola Zalewski and Sebastian Szymanski, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sergej Barbarez is expected to line up with Nikola Vasilj in goal behind a defence featuring Sead Kolašinac, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Nail Omerovic. Ivan Sunjic and Armin Gigovic are projected in central midfield, with Kerim Alajbegovic, Ivan Basic, Ermedin Demirovic, and Haris Tabakovic completing the XI. No injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the away squad ahead of the trip to Warsaw.

Form

Poland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nigeria, and they also lost 2-0 to Ukraine in a friendly. Earlier in the run, they beat Albania 2-1 and won 3-2 away at Malta during World Cup qualification, though a 3-2 defeat to Sweden showed the vulnerabilities in Urban's setup. Poland scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five matches tell a story shaped by their World Cup participation. They drew 1-1 with Panama in a pre-tournament friendly, then drew 1-1 with Canada and beat Qatar 3-1 in the group stage before losing 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to the United States. Barbarez's side scored six goals and conceded eight across those five outings, though the experience of competing at a World Cup is a significant marker of where this squad currently stands.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2020, when Poland won 3-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League A. Before that, Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted Poland in September 2020 and lost 1-2 in the same competition. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold the advantage with four wins to Bosnia's none, with one draw, and have not lost to Bosnia in any of the listed fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poland POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania ROU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sweden SWE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Bosnia and Herzegovina sit top of Group 4 heading into this fixture, with Poland in second place. That means the visitors arrive in Warsaw with the upper hand in the group, and Poland need a positive result to close the gap and reassert themselves at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: