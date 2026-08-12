Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Santos Laguna will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Santos Laguna is available to stream live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

Philadelphia Union host Santos Laguna in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with Ryan Richter's side looking to build on a positive group-stage run and secure their place in the knockout rounds of the cross-confederation tournament.

The Union arrive at Subaru Park in Chester with genuine momentum behind them. A 3-1 win over Necaxa on August 9 gave Philadelphia their first Leagues Cup victory, and with the competition entering its decisive final matchday, Richter's side are very much in the picture.

That result came on the back of a difficult start to the tournament. A 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul in their opener forced Philadelphia to respond, and they did so convincingly. Three consecutive MLS wins before the Leagues Cup began — over Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders, and Red Bull New York — underlined the quality this squad possesses when firing.

Santos Laguna arrive in far more precarious shape. Renato Paiva's side have lost all three of their Leagues Cup fixtures, including a 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire on August 10, and they enter this game with elimination already confirmed. Los Guerreros have conceded freely throughout the tournament, and their Liga MX form heading into the competition offered little cause for optimism either.

For Santos, this fixture is largely a matter of pride. For Philadelphia, it is a chance to finish the group stage strongly and carry real confidence into the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Philadelphia Union ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna head coach Renato Paiva has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences on record for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Philadelphia Union have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on August 9, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul in their tournament opener. Before the Leagues Cup began, the Union had won three straight MLS games: 3-2 over Atlanta United, 1-0 against Seattle Sounders, and 3-1 against Red Bull New York. Philadelphia have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Santos Laguna have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their latest defeat was a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire in the Leagues Cup on August 10, which followed a 2-0 group-stage defeat to New York City FC. In Liga MX, they fell 3-0 to CF America, 1-0 to Atlas, and 3-2 to Monterrey. Santos have conceded 12 goals across those five games, a run that reflects deep defensive problems.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Philadelphia Union and Santos Laguna. This fixture represents a cross-confederation encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical meeting records between the two clubs have not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Philadelphia Union sit 23rd while Santos Laguna are placed 34th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: