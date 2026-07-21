Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Red Bull New York will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Philadelphia Union vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this MLS fixture is listed below.

Philadelphia Union host Red Bull New York at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

The Union are in serious trouble. Ryan Richter's side have lost three of their last five league matches and sit 15th in the Eastern Conference standings, a position that reflects a team short on confidence and short on goals at the right end.

Their most recent outing was a 6-4 defeat to Inter Miami CF — a scoreline that tells its own story about the defensive frailties that have plagued them in recent weeks. Three goals conceded against Orlando City and another two against New England Revolution show a pattern Richter has yet to fix.

Red Bull New York arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Michael Bradley's team sit fifth in the East and have won three of their last five, including back-to-back wins over Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire before a narrow 1-2 victory at Sporting Kansas City on May 24.

New York have the look of a side with genuine playoff ambitions, and a road win in Chester would further strengthen their position in the conference race.

For the Union, this is a match they need to respond in. For New York, it is an opportunity to press their case for a top-four finish.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Red Bull New York, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter takes charge of the Union with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Michael Bradley's Red Bull New York are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI has not yet been announced. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Philadelphia Union have managed just one win from their last five MLS matches, recording a record of one draw, two draws, and three losses — or more precisely, one draw against Columbus Crew (1-1) and one against Nashville SC (0-0), with defeats to Inter Miami CF (6-4), Orlando City (4-3), and New England Revolution (2-1). They have scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded 14, a defensive record that underlines the scale of their current problems.

Red Bull New York have been considerably more consistent, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Sporting Kansas City on May 24. They also beat Columbus Crew 3-2 and Chicago Fire 1-3 in that run, drawing with New York City FC (1-1) and losing to FC Dallas (0-2). New York have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in MLS on August 16, 2025, when Red Bull New York won 1-0 as the home team. Before that, Philadelphia Union beat New York 2-0 at Subaru Park in the league on July 12, 2025, and also edged them 3-2 in the US Open Cup two days earlier. Across the last five meetings, Philadelphia Union hold the stronger record with two wins to New York's one, with one draw rounding out the five matches.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Red Bull New York sit fifth while Philadelphia Union are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: