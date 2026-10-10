Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The match is available to stream live via Apple TV. MLS coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch without an additional fee.

Philadelphia Union host Real Salt Lake at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries weight for both sides heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The Union arrive in commanding form under coach Ryan Richter, having won all five of their most recent league matches. That run has lifted them into a strong position in the Eastern Conference standings, and home support at Subaru Park will be expecting another statement result.

Real Salt Lake, managed by Pablo Mastroeni, travel east having won just one of their last five outings. A 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders and a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps have underlined a difficult recent run, and they sit mid-table in the Western Conference.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fixture with a clear narrative. Philadelphia are producing some of the most clinical attacking football in the Eastern Conference right now, while Salt Lake need points to keep their postseason hopes alive.

For viewing information, everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS match live is below.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter takes charge of Philadelphia Union for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pablo Mastroeni oversees Real Salt Lake's travelling party, with team news for the visitors also yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest squad information as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form, winning all five of their most recent MLS matches without a single defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City, and they also put five past San Diego FC and recorded a 5-0 win over FC Cincinnati during that run. Across those five games, the Union scored 14 goals, a return that reflects an attack firing at full capacity.

Real Salt Lake's recent record stands in sharp contrast, with four defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their only positive result was a 3-0 win over New England Revolution, but losses to Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, New York City FC, and Houston Dynamo have defined a difficult period. Salt Lake conceded eight goals across those four defeats.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2024, when Real Salt Lake edged a 2-1 win at Subaru Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS competition, Real Salt Lake hold a narrow advantage with three wins to Philadelphia Union's two. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches reads 9-8 in Salt Lake's favour, reflecting a historically competitive fixture despite the differing fortunes both clubs have experienced in recent weeks.

Standings

Philadelphia Union currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, while Real Salt Lake occupy eleventh place in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: