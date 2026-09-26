Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Orlando City will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required.

Philadelphia Union host Orlando City at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season enters its final weeks.

Ryan Richter's Union arrive in outstanding form. Philadelphia have won all five of their last MLS matches, including a 5-0 demolition of FC Cincinnati and a 5-0 road win at San Diego FC, and they have scored sixteen goals across those five outings. A home fixture against a side they know well gives Richter's squad the chance to push deeper into the postseason picture.

Orlando City come into this off the back of a difficult week. Martin Perelman's side lost 4-2 to New England Revolution on September 19, following an earlier defeat to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup. The Lions had been building momentum before that run, winning three of their previous five MLS matches, but they now need to respond on the road.

Antoine Griezmann had been in fine individual form for Orlando, scoring in five consecutive games before the New England defeat, and Perelman will look to his attackers to rediscover that sharpness at Subaru Park.

In the Eastern Conference table, Philadelphia sit sixth while Orlando are seventh, meaning both clubs are competing for the same postseason territory. Three points here could prove decisive in determining who secures a more favourable playoff position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Philadelphia Union ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Martin Perelman is similarly without confirmed squad news for Orlando City at this stage. No absences or projected XI have been announced by the visitors, and the latest information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Philadelphia Union are in the form of their lives, winning all five of their last MLS matches without dropping a single point. Their most recent result was a 3-4 away win at Sporting Kansas City on September 20, and they also recorded back-to-back 5-0 victories over FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC in that run. Richter's side have scored sixteen goals and conceded just two across those five outings, a record that marks them as the conference's most consistent attacking force right now.

Orlando City arrive with a more mixed picture. Perelman's side have two wins and two losses from their last four outings across all competitions, with their most recent MLS result a 4-2 defeat to New England Revolution on September 19. Before that setback, Orlando had beaten Toronto FC 3-0 and Atlanta United 2-3 away from home. They have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five matches in all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 13, 2026, when Orlando City beat Philadelphia Union 4-3 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, the series is closely contested, with Philadelphia holding the edge in earlier meetings but Orlando winning the most recent clash. The two sides have shared goals freely across this run, and the fixture has rarely produced a comfortable margin for either team.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union sit sixth and Orlando City are seventh, placing both clubs inside the playoff picture but separated by the finest of margins as the regular season reaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: