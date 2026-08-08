Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Necaxa will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa is available to stream in the United States. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

Philadelphia Union and Necaxa meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, the cross-border tournament that brings MLS and Liga MX sides together in Phase One group play.

Ryan Richter's Union arrive on the back of a difficult start to their campaign. A 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul on August 6 ended a strong run of domestic form, and Philadelphia will be eager to respond at Subaru Park.

The Union had built real momentum in MLS before that setback with three consecutive wins over Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders, and Red Bull New York. They will need to rediscover that attacking edge against a Necaxa side with its own point to prove.

Necaxa arrive in similarly urgent circumstances. Martín Varini's squad lost 2-0 to Chicago Fire FC in their opener on August 6, following a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Toluca on August 3. Los Rayos have now lost back-to-back matches and need a victory to stay viable in the group standings.

Encouragement remains from Necaxa's July league record. Consecutive victories over Monterrey and Atlante demonstrated that Varini's group can produce results, ensuring motivation will be high heading into Chester.

With both clubs seeking their first points in Phase One, a defeat for either side severely jeopardizes their hopes of securing a top-four league spot to reach the quarterfinals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Philadelphia Union ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Necaxa, coach Martin Varini has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences on record at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Philadelphia Union have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on August 7. Before that, they had won three straight MLS games: a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United, a 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders, and a 3-1 defeat of Red Bull New York. Their other loss in the run came against Inter Miami, a 6-4 defeat in May. The Union scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Necaxa have won two and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup loss to Chicago Fire FC on August 7, following a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Toluca on August 3. Prior to those setbacks, Varini's side had won back-to-back league fixtures against Monterrey (2-1) and Atlante (2-1). Their heaviest defeat in the run was a 4-1 loss to Cruz Azul in April. Necaxa scored seven goals and conceded ten across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Philadelphia Union and Necaxa. This fixture represents a cross-confederation encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical meeting data between the two clubs has not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Philadelphia Union sit in 32nd place while Necaxa are positioned in 31st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: