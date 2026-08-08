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Leagues Cup
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
team-logoNecaxa
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Watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa
Philadelphia Union
Necaxa
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news

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Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Necaxa will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa is available to stream in the United States. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

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Philadelphia Union and Necaxa meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, the cross-border tournament that brings MLS and Liga MX sides together in Phase One group play.

Ryan Richter's Union arrive on the back of a difficult start to their campaign. A 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul on August 6 ended a strong run of domestic form, and Philadelphia will be eager to respond at Subaru Park.

The Union had built real momentum in MLS before that setback with three consecutive wins over Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders, and Red Bull New York. They will need to rediscover that attacking edge against a Necaxa side with its own point to prove.

Necaxa arrive in similarly urgent circumstances. Martín Varini's squad lost 2-0 to Chicago Fire FC in their opener on August 6, following a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Toluca on August 3. Los Rayos have now lost back-to-back matches and need a victory to stay viable in the group standings.

Encouragement remains from Necaxa's July league record. Consecutive victories over Monterrey and Atlante demonstrated that Varini's group can produce results, ensuring motivation will be high heading into Chester.

With both clubs seeking their first points in Phase One, a defeat for either side severely jeopardizes their hopes of securing a top-four league spot to reach the quarterfinals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa Probable lineups

Philadelphia Union crest
Philadelphia Union
PHI
Formation
Necaxa crest
Necaxa
NEC
Necaxa crest
Necaxa
NEC

Manager

  • R. Richter

Ryan Richter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Philadelphia Union ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Necaxa, coach Martin Varini has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences on record at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

PHI

PHI - Form

MIA
L6-4
RNY
W3-1
SEA
W1-0
ATL
W3-2
CRU
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEC

NEC - Form

CRU
L4-1
ATL
W2-1
MON
W2-1
TOL
L3-1
CHI
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Philadelphia Union have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on August 7. Before that, they had won three straight MLS games: a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United, a 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders, and a 3-1 defeat of Red Bull New York. Their other loss in the run came against Inter Miami, a 6-4 defeat in May. The Union scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Necaxa have won two and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup loss to Chicago Fire FC on August 7, following a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Toluca on August 3. Prior to those setbacks, Varini's side had won back-to-back league fixtures against Monterrey (2-1) and Atlante (2-1). Their heaviest defeat in the run was a 4-1 loss to Cruz Azul in April. Necaxa scored seven goals and conceded ten across the five matches.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Philadelphia Union and Necaxa. This fixture represents a cross-confederation encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical meeting data between the two clubs has not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
7
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
8
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
211051+44
W
L
9
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
10
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
12
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
13
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
15
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
16
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
17
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
18
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
19
AtlanteAtlanteATL
210114-33
L
W
20
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
21
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
22
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
25
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
26
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Philadelphia Union sit in 32nd place while Necaxa are positioned in 31st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Necaxa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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