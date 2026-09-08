Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on FS1, FOX Deportes, and Apple TV. Cord-cutters can also stream the match through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Philadelphia Union host FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that matters for both sides as the playoff race tightens.

Ryan Richter's Union arrive in strong form. Three wins from their last five MLS outings — including a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on September 5 — have given Philadelphia genuine momentum, and they will look to extend that run on home soil.

FC Cincinnati sit sixth in the East, but Pat Noonan's side have work to do after a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC on August 30 brought a steady run to an abrupt halt. A response is needed, and a road trip to a resurgent Union side is a demanding test.

The standings tell the story. Philadelphia are ninth and Cincinnati sixth, separated by three places but with points very much up for grabs between two sides with contrasting recent trajectories.

This fixture is available to watch live in the United States, and all the details you need — TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — are below.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pat Noonan similarly has not released a projected XI for the trip to Chester. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for FC Cincinnati at this stage. Further team news is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Philadelphia Union carry a W-W-D-D-W record into this fixture across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over CF Montreal on September 5, which followed a 1-3 away victory at Red Bull New York on August 29. The Union also drew 1-1 with Austin FC and 2-2 with Inter Miami before beating New York City FC 2-3 on the road. Philadelphia have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

FC Cincinnati arrive with a L-D-W-D-L record from their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 MLS defeat to Nashville SC on August 30, which ended a run that included a 2-1 win over New York City FC and a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. Cincinnati also drew 1-1 with Orlando City before losing 1-2 to Atlas in the Leagues Cup. The visitors have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on August 30, 2025, when Philadelphia Union won 1-0 away at TQL Stadium. Before that, Philadelphia beat Cincinnati 4-1 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Philadelphia hold three wins to Cincinnati's two, with those meetings producing 15 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit sixth while Philadelphia Union are placed ninth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: