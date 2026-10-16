Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Philadelphia Union host Charlotte FC at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real consequences for both clubs as the campaign enters its final weeks.

Ryan Richter's side have been the standout team in the Eastern Conference over the past month. Five consecutive wins, including a 1-3 victory at Chicago Fire on October 15 and a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on October 10, have established the Union as genuine postseason contenders.

Charlotte arrive in Pennsylvania in mixed form. Dean Smith's side beat FC Dallas 3-2 in their most recent road trip but lost 3-1 at Columbus Crew on October 14, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this visit.

The Eastern Conference standings give this fixture added weight. Philadelphia sit sixth and Charlotte fifth, meaning both clubs are pushing to hold or improve their playoff positions with limited games remaining.

A win for the Union would close the gap on the sides above them and build further momentum. For Charlotte, three points on the road against a direct rival would help protect their place inside the top seven.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC live.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter takes charge of Philadelphia Union for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith oversees Charlotte FC's travelling party. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Philadelphia Union have won all five of their most recent MLS matches, making them one of the form sides in the Eastern Conference. Their latest result was a 1-3 win at Chicago Fire on October 15, and they also recorded a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake and a 4-2 win over Orlando City during that run. The Union scored 15 goals across those five games, with victories over Sporting Kansas City and San Diego FC also included.

Charlotte FC have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat at Columbus Crew on October 14, though they beat FC Dallas 3-2 on October 10. Charlotte scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five matches, with their only draw coming in a 3-3 result against FC Cincinnati.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Charlotte FC hosted Philadelphia Union in an MLS fixture and won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Charlotte hold the advantage with three wins to Philadelphia's two, though the Union have won both fixtures played at Subaru Park in that period, including a 2-1 MLS win in June 2025 and a 1-0 Leagues Cup victory in July 2024.

Standings

Philadelphia Union sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and Charlotte FC are fifth, placing both clubs inside the playoff positions but with little separation between them as the regular season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: