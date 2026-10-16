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Major League Soccer
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
Subaru Park
team-logoCharlotte FC
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Watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC
Philadelphia Union
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

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Philadelphia Union host Charlotte FC at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real consequences for both clubs as the campaign enters its final weeks.

Ryan Richter's side have been the standout team in the Eastern Conference over the past month. Five consecutive wins, including a 1-3 victory at Chicago Fire on October 15 and a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on October 10, have established the Union as genuine postseason contenders.

Charlotte arrive in Pennsylvania in mixed form. Dean Smith's side beat FC Dallas 3-2 in their most recent road trip but lost 3-1 at Columbus Crew on October 14, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this visit.

The Eastern Conference standings give this fixture added weight. Philadelphia sit sixth and Charlotte fifth, meaning both clubs are pushing to hold or improve their playoff positions with limited games remaining.

A win for the Union would close the gap on the sides above them and build further momentum. For Charlotte, three points on the road against a direct rival would help protect their place inside the top seven.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC live.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Richter

Ryan Richter takes charge of Philadelphia Union for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith oversees Charlotte FC's travelling party. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

PHI

PHI - Form

SDI
W0-5
SKC
W3-4
ORL
W4-2
RSL
W2-1
CHI
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CLT

CLT - Form

CIN
D3-3
DCU
W1-2
CHI
L0-1
DAL
W3-2
COL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Philadelphia Union have won all five of their most recent MLS matches, making them one of the form sides in the Eastern Conference. Their latest result was a 1-3 win at Chicago Fire on October 15, and they also recorded a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake and a 4-2 win over Orlando City during that run. The Union scored 15 goals across those five games, with victories over Sporting Kansas City and San Diego FC also included.

Charlotte FC have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat at Columbus Crew on October 14, though they beat FC Dallas 3-2 on October 10. Charlotte scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five matches, with their only draw coming in a 3-3 result against FC Cincinnati.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Philadelphia UnionDrawCharlotte FC
2
0
3
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
2
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
2
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
2
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
1
FT
Leagues Cup
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
1
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
0
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Charlotte FC hosted Philadelphia Union in an MLS fixture and won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Charlotte hold the advantage with three wins to Philadelphia's two, though the Union have won both fixtures played at Subaru Park in that period, including a 2-1 MLS win in June 2025 and a 1-0 Leagues Cup victory in July 2024.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2920636322+4166
W
W
W
W
D
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
29141057050+2052
W
W
L
D
D
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
29154104841+749
W
L
L
W
W
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2914695243+948
L
W
W
W
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2913795143+846
L
W
L
W
D
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
29136105946+1345
W
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
29115135469-1538
D
W
L
L
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
29106133954-1536
L
W
L
W
W
9
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
2899106068-836
L
W
L
D
D
10
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2989124240+233
L
L
D
L
W
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
29712104455-1133
D
W
L
L
L
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2871293647-1133
W
L
D
L
D
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2995154447-332
W
L
W
W
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2986153648-1230
W
L
D
W
D
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2966173559-2424
L
L
W
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

Philadelphia Union sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and Charlotte FC are fifth, placing both clubs inside the playoff positions but with little separation between them as the regular season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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