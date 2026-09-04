Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Philadelphia Union host CF Montreal at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ryan Richter's Union have found some form at the right time. Back-to-back MLS wins over New York City FC and Red Bull New York — the latter a 1-3 away result on August 29 — have lifted the mood in Pennsylvania, even if a Leagues Cup exit to Santos Laguna still lingers. Philadelphia are 12th in the East and need points to force their way into the playoff picture.

Montreal arrive in far less settled shape. Philippe Eullaffroy's side were on the wrong end of a 7-1 demolition at the hands of Inter Miami on August 29, a result that exposed deep defensive vulnerabilities and left the club sitting 14th in the conference. That defeat came just ten days after a creditable 2-1 win at Columbus Crew, which illustrates the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

The Union's home record and current momentum make them the side with more to build on here. Montreal, for their part, will be looking to show that the Miami result was an aberration rather than a statement of where the club stands.

Both teams are separated by just two places in the Eastern Conference table, which means the points are meaningful. A loss for either side tightens the grip of the playoff race; a win could shift the picture considerably.

All the information you need to watch this MLS fixture live — including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — is below.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CF Montreal manager Philippe Eullaffroy has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Philadelphia Union have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 away win at Red Bull New York on August 29, which followed a 1-1 draw with Austin FC on August 23. The Union also drew 2-2 with Inter Miami on August 19 and beat New York City FC 2-3 away on August 16. Their only defeat in the run was a 0-2 Leagues Cup loss to Santos Laguna. Philadelphia scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

CF Montreal's last five matches tell a more turbulent story. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Canadian Championship draw with Vancouver Whitecaps on September 3, which came just days after the 7-1 MLS defeat to Inter Miami on August 29 — a result that stands as one of the heaviest in the club's recent history. Montreal drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy on August 22 and won 1-2 away at Columbus Crew on August 19. A 1-1 draw with DC United on August 15 rounds out the five. Across their last five, Montreal have scored twelve goals but conceded thirteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 11, 2026, when Philadelphia Union won 1-2 away at CF Montreal. Before that, Philadelphia beat Montreal 2-1 at home in MLS on July 16, 2025, and won 1-2 away at Saputo Stadium on May 3, 2025. Philadelphia also won 2-0 at home in the Leagues Cup on August 9, 2024, while Montreal claimed a 4-2 home win in MLS on June 29, 2024. Across the last five meetings, Philadelphia hold four wins to Montreal's one.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union currently sit 12th while CF Montreal are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: