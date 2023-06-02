WATCH: Pep Guardiola fulfils ‘dream’ of seeing Elton John live as Man City boss fanboys out at concert - with David Beckham & daughter Harper Seven also in attendance

Pep Guardiola has finally fulfilled his "dream" of watching Elton John perform live, along with David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven.

Pep preparing for two finals

Play Man Utd in FA Cup final and Inter in UCL final

Beckham and daughter also present

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was spotted taking a break from preparations for the clash with United this weekend as he headed to watch Elton John in Manchester. He has previously spoken about how his favourite Elton hit is 'Your Song', and told BBC Sport that he dreamed of watching it be performed live, something he can now tick off his bucket list. Beckham also posted on Instagram, uploading a cute video of himself and daughter Harper dancing along.

THE GOSSIP: Pep, who was filmed by his daughter enjoying Rocketman, will lead his City side out at Wembley this weekend as he bids to complete a historic treble. The Catalan has already lifted the Premier League trophy and is aiming to add the FA Cup and the Champions League to his collection this term, while Beckham has recently sacked manager Phil Neville at Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEP? He has insisted he will remain with the club next season, despite previously hinting that he could leave if City do the treble.