Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere with geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where an official broadcaster is showing the match.

United States Fubo Canada Fubo New Zealand DAZN

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Serie A Femminile - Game Week 8 21 Nov 2026 - 06:30

DAZN will show Parma Calcio 1913 v Napoli Femminile live. Here's how to stream the match.

Parma Calcio 1913 host Napoli Femminile in Serie A Femminile, with both sides looking to climb the bottom half of the table.

Stefano Sottili's Parma have struggled for consistency. They have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five league games. Most recently, they lost 6-5 to Roma, a result that exposed their defensive difficulties.

Alessandro Spugna's Napoli Femminile have looked more solid lately. They drew 3-3 with AC Milan last time out, showing they can respond when things get difficult.

Napoli have a win and two draws from their last three games. Parma, meanwhile, have been unable to string together positive results.

A win would help Parma move away from the bottom of the table, while Napoli want points to strengthen their hold on ninth place. Here's all you need to know to watch live on TV or via stream.

Team news

Stefano Sottili has not reported any Parma Calcio 1913 absences through injury or suspension, or announced a probable starting line-up. Squad updates will be available closer to kick-off.

Alessandro Spugna has likewise released no official information on Napoli Femminile injuries, suspensions or a probable starting line-up. Further news on Napoli will be added in the hours before the match.

Form

Parma Calcio 1913 have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie A games. A 6-5 defeat to Roma last time out exposed their defensive weaknesses. Before that, Parma beat Como Women 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Sassuolo. Across those five games, they scored five goals and conceded 11.

Napoli Femminile have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five league games. They drew 3-3 with AC Milan most recently, having previously drawn 0-0 with Lazio and lost 2-1 to Roma. Their standout result in that spell was an emphatic 4-1 win over Sassuolo. Across the five matches, Napoli scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The sides last met on 21 February 2026, drawing 0-0 at Napoli Femminile in Serie A. Each team has won one of their last five meetings, with the other three ending in draws.

League table

Napoli Femminile sit ninth in Serie A Femminile, with Parma Calcio 1913 tenth.