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Serie A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ennio Tardini

DAZN has exclusive rights to Parma v Bologna. You'll need a subscription to watch on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or computer. Customers with both DAZN and Sky subscriptions can also watch on DAZN 1, available on satellite channel 214.

At the Tardini in Parma, Parma host Bologna in a derby on matchday 11 of Serie A 2026/27. Both sides arrive on the back of wins in the previous round.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma beat Atalanta 3-0 in Bergamo for a historic away victory. The result lifted them out of the relegation zone and took them to eight points.

Simone Lontani stole the show in Bergamo. Born in 2008, the striker has already scored five goals this season. The former AC Milan youngster scored Parma's third, putting the ball through Pasalic's legs before guiding a precise right-footed shot into Carnesecchi's bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Raffaele Palladino's Bologna have won three in a row, most recently beating Monza 2-1. They have stepped up a gear since Palladino replaced Domenico Tedesco as manager and will look to keep that run going.

Parma want to build on Gilardino's first win as their manager and strengthen their position in the table. Bologna are chasing a fourth straight victory as they look to consolidate theirs.

Watch Parma v Bologna live on TV or via streaming.

Team news

Gilardino is expected to stick with much of the starting XI that beat Atalanta. Daffara is likely to start in goal, with Delprato, N'Diaye and Troilo in defence, and Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita and Valeri in midfield. Lontani is set to start up front again, while Romero and Touré are competing for a place. Drobnic and Bernabé are out.

For Bologna, Palladino is expected to start Skorupski in goal behind a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate. Miranda, Amondarain, Ferguson and Pobega are likely to play in midfield, with Bernardeschi and Cambiaghi supporting centre-forward Odgaard. He has been called upon to replace the injured Piccoli. Holm, Enem and De Silvestri are unavailable.

Recent form

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five league matches, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their latest result, a 3-0 win over Atalanta, gave Gilardino his first Serie A victory since replacing Cuesta. Before that, Parma drew 0-0 with Udinese and lost to Lazio (1-2), Torino (0-3) and Inter (0-3).

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their 2-1 win over Monza followed an away victory over AC Milan (4-2) and a 2-0 win against Cagliari. Their only defeat in that period came against Inter (3-1).

Head-to-head record

When the teams last met on 8 February 2026, Bologna hosted Parma and won 1-0. Bologna have the better record across their last five competitive meetings, with three wins to Parma's one and one draw. Those results include Bologna's 3-1 win at the Tardini in November 2025 and Parma's 2-0 home win in February 2025.

League table

Bologna sit ninth in the Serie A table, while Parma are 15th.