Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Stade Sebastien Charlety

Today's game between Paris FC and BK Haecken FF will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Paris FC vs BK Häcken FF is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Women's Champions League fixture are listed below.

Paris FC host BK Häcken FF at Stade Sébastien Charlety in Paris in the Women's Champions League, with both sides looking to climb off the foot of the group standings.

Coach Sandrine Soubeyrand's Paris FC side have been in strong domestic form, winning three of their last five across all competitions, but their European campaign has been tougher. A 5-2 loss to Barcelona was followed by a 2-2 draw with Arsenal Women, leaving them with work to do in the group.

The French side will feel the pressure of playing at home, where their supporters will expect a performance that reflects their Première Ligue confidence.

BK Häcken FF, guided by Elena Sadiku, arrive in Paris having swept through their last three Damallsvenskan fixtures with authority, including a 9-0 demolition of IK Uppsala. Their Swedish league form is hard to ignore.

Yet the European stage has proven a different challenge. A 3-0 defeat to Juventus in their last Champions League outing was a sharp reminder of the gulf that can exist between domestic dominance and continental competition.

Both clubs need points badly, and that urgency should make for a competitive evening in the French capital.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Paris FC vs BK Häcken FF, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris FC vs BK Haecken FF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paris FC head coach Sandrine Soubeyrand has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For BK Häcken FF, coach Elena Sadiku is similarly yet to confirm her starting XI, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Paris FC come into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-4 win at Toulouse in the Première Ligue, and they also beat Lens 4-1 earlier in October. In European competition, they drew 2-2 with Arsenal Women before suffering a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona. Across the five games, Paris FC scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

BK Häcken FF have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Juventus in the Women's Champions League. They have been in dominant domestic form, most notably recording a 9-0 win over IK Uppsala and a 6-0 victory against IFK Norrköping. Their most recent match was a 1-2 win at Värnamo in the Damallsvenskan. Häcken scored 20 goals and conceded just three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in the Women's Champions League, with the most recent encounter ending 0-0 when Häcken hosted Paris FC in January 2024. The first meeting, played in November 2023 in Paris, saw Häcken win 1-2 away from home. Häcken hold the advantage in this short series, with one win and one draw from the two matches, while Paris FC are yet to take a victory against their Swedish opponents.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, both clubs are positioned near the foot of the table, with Paris FC in 14th and BK Häcken FF in 17th, making this a fixture with real urgency for both sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris FC vs BK Haecken FF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: