World Cup - Final Stage Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and France will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Paraguay vs France is available to watch live in the United States on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paraguay face France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium, with Gustavo Alfaro's side looking to follow up their stunning elimination of Germany with another seismic upset against the tournament favourites.

Didier Deschamps brings a France side that has been the most ruthless team in the competition, scoring in every match and conceding barely anything along the way. Les Bleus topped Group I without dropping a point before dismantling Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, and they arrive in Philadelphia with the look of a team that believes the trophy is theirs to lose.

Paraguay's path here has been far less serene, but arguably more dramatic. Alfaro's men survived a 4-1 group-stage defeat to the United States, ground out a goalless draw with Australia, and then produced the result of the tournament so far — eliminating four-time world champions Germany on penalties, with goalkeeper Orlando Gill the shootout hero.

Kylian Mbappe leads the French attack and is locked in a race for the Golden Boot, while Michael Olise has already registered five assists in the tournament despite not yet scoring. On the other side, Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso will look to carry Paraguay's threat on the counter, with Brighton's Diego Gomez returning from suspension to anchor the midfield.

France are heavy favourites, and the numbers support that billing. Their forward line has scored in every match, and Deschamps has barely needed to change a winning formula. Paraguay, though, have already shown they can absorb pressure and punish on the break.

For everything you need to watch this World Cup Round of 16 tie live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Paraguay vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gustavo Alfaro names a settled Paraguay side, with Orlando Gill in goal behind a back four of Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Jose Maria Canale, and Junior Alonso. Diego Gomez returns to the midfield alongside Matias Galarza and Andres Cubas, with Miguel Almiron, Gabriel Avalos, and Julio Enciso forming the attacking unit. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Didier Deschamps has one absentee, with Aurelien Tchouameni confirmed out through injury. The projected France XI sees Mike Maignan start in goal, protected by a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot operate in midfield, with Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise supporting Kylian Mbappe.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 A. Tchouameni

Form

Paraguay go into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 win over Germany in the World Cup — a result that, combined with the subsequent penalty shootout victory, sealed their place in the Round of 16. They also beat Turkiye 1-0 and Nicaragua 4-0 in that run, though a 4-1 loss to the United States and a goalless draw with Australia highlight the inconsistency in their group-stage campaign. Alfaro's side scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

France have won all five of their most recent fixtures without exception. Deschamps' side beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, and their group stage included wins over Norway (4-1), Iraq (3-0), and Senegal (3-1), with the run starting from a 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland. France scored 14 goals and conceded just two across those five matches, keeping clean sheets in two of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2017, when France won a friendly 5-0. Before that, a June 2014 friendly ended 1-1, and a May 2008 friendly finished goalless. Across the three recorded matches, France have won once and drawn twice, scoring six goals to Paraguay's one.

Standings

Paraguay finished third in Group D heading into the knockout rounds. France topped Group I and advanced as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: