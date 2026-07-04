World Cup - Final Stage Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and France will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Paraguay vs France is available to watch live in the United States on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

France and Paraguay meet at Philadelphia Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, with Didier Deschamps' side arriving as heavy favourites after a flawless group stage campaign.

France topped Group I with four wins from four, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. Kylian Mbappé leads the line in pursuit of the Golden Boot, while Michael Olise has contributed five assists — one away from equalling Pelé's single-tournament record — despite not yet scoring himself.

Paraguay's path here was far less serene, yet arguably more dramatic. Gustavo Alfaro's side finished third in Group D before stunning four-time world champions Germany in the Round of 32, with goalkeeper Orlando Gill the hero in a penalty shootout.

Julio Enciso's goal against Germany was Paraguay's first-ever in the knockout phase of the tournament. The significance of that moment cannot be overstated for a nation that had gone scoreless across five previous knockout appearances.

The two sides have only met three times on record, with France winning 5-0 in a 2017 friendly and the previous two encounters ending in draws. History, though, counts for little when Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola are in this kind of form.

Paraguay will look to disrupt France through a disciplined low block, using Miguel Almirón and Enciso to threaten on the counter. It is a blueprint that has worked before at this tournament, and Alfaro will believe his side can cause problems.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Paraguay vs France live, read on.

How to watch Paraguay vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gustavo Alfaro has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns for Paraguay ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been officially released. Brighton midfielder Diego Gómez returned from suspension for the Germany game and is expected to continue in central midfield alongside Andrés Cubas, with José Canale partnering Gustavo Gómez in defence.

Didier Deschamps has no confirmed absences for France. Marcus Thuram has been managing a minor calf issue, though his status has not been listed as a concern. The coach named a settled XI against Sweden, with Mbappé, Olise, Dembélé, and Barcola all featuring, and there is no indication that lineup will change. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 A. Tchouameni

Form

Paraguay head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Germany in the World Cup group stage — a point that proved sufficient to advance. Alfaro's side also beat Turkiye 1-0 and Nicaragua 4-0, though a 4-1 defeat to the United States and a goalless draw with Australia highlight the inconsistency in their campaign. Paraguay scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

France arrive in Philadelphia with five wins from five. Deschamps' side beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, building on a group stage that included victories over Norway (4-1), Iraq (3-0), and Senegal (3-1). Their only non-World Cup result in that run was a 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland. France have scored 14 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, keeping clean sheets in two of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two nations came in June 2017, when France won 5-0 in a friendly. Before that, a June 2014 friendly ended 1-1, and a May 2008 encounter finished goalless. Across the three recorded matches, France have won one and drawn two, scoring six goals to Paraguay's one.

Standings

Paraguay finished third in Group D before advancing through the knockout rounds, while France topped Group I as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: