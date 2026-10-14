Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Today's game between Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Conference League fixture are listed below.

Panathinaikos host Borac Banja Luka at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens in a Conference League fixture that brings two sides sitting level at the top of the competition's standings together.

Jacob Neestrup's side come into this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos in the Greek Super League, a result that snapped a run of four consecutive wins across league and cup competition. Their home crowd will be looking for a response.

Borac Banja Luka arrive in Athens in strong form. Vinko Marinovic's team have won four of their last five matches in the Bosnian Premier League, with their only defeat in that stretch coming against FK Sarajevo in early September.

The two clubs have met before in this competition. A 1-1 draw in Banja Luka in October 2024 is the sole previous meeting between these sides, meaning neither has a clear psychological edge heading into this contest.

With both teams sharing top spot in the Conference League table, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Full team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Borac Banja Luka manager Vinko Marinovic is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this time, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup data currently available. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Panathinaikos have recorded four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Olympiacos (1-0) in their most recent outing. Their other results in that run include a 3-0 win over Panetolikos and a 0-2 cup victory against Kifisia FC, giving them a strong recent record before this defeat.

Borac Banja Luka have also won four of their last five, with their only loss a 1-0 defeat to FK Sarajevo in early September. Since then, they have won all four Premier League fixtures, including a 2-3 away win at Siroki Brijeg and a 2-0 home victory over BSK Banja Luka in their most recent match. They have scored nine goals and conceded three across that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two clubs came in the Conference League on October 3, 2024, when Borac Banja Luka hosted Panathinaikos and the match ended 1-1. With just one meeting on record, the head-to-head is perfectly balanced, with neither side holding an advantage.

Standings

Both Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka currently sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between the joint leaders of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: