Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino are listed below.

Palmeiras host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that finds Abel Ferreira's side in the kind of form that makes them genuinely difficult to stop.

Palmeiras arrive having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes a 2-0 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense, back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over Fluminense, and a 4-1 league dismantling of Corinthians. This is a team operating at full throttle on multiple fronts.

Red Bull Bragantino, managed by Vagner Mancini, sit comfortably in mid-table and head into this match with a mixed recent record. Their most impressive result in that run was a 4-2 win over Cruzeiro, but defeats to Atletico MG and Flamengo show they can be beaten when the opposition is at full strength.

Bragantino's most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Remo, a result that did little to suggest they arrive here with the kind of momentum to trouble a Palmeiras side that has not lost in weeks.

For Ferreira's squad, this is another opportunity to extend a winning streak that has placed them firmly at the top of the Serie A table. Bragantino will need to produce something well above their recent average to leave with anything.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Palmeiras. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Vagner Mancini is in a similar position on the Bragantino side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Palmeiras head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Copa Libertadores win at Fluminense, and they also claimed a 2-0 Serie A victory over Athletico Paranaense during that run. A 4-1 league win over Corinthians and a 1-0 victory over Bahia further underline the consistency Ferreira's side have produced. Across those five matches, Palmeiras scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Red Bull Bragantino have taken one win, two draws, and suffered two defeats from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against Remo, following a 4-2 victory over Cruzeiro before that. Their defeats in that run came against Atletico MG and Flamengo. Bragantino scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A in April 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-0 away at Red Bull Bragantino's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palmeiras hold a clear edge, with their most dominant result being a 5-1 home win in October 2025. The series also includes two goalless draws, suggesting these sides can cancel each other out, though Palmeiras have taken the spoils in the most recent competitive encounters.

Standings

Palmeiras sit second in the Serie A table, placing them among the title contenders as the season enters its final stretch. Red Bull Bragantino are tenth, comfortably clear of any relegation concerns but with ground to make up if they are to push into the upper reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: